Remember When: You wait ages for a christening then three come along at once

1973: Students at Furze Platt Infant School celebrated pancake day a bit differently.

Instead of flipping tasty treats they brought in their pets. The day saw nearly 50 animals come to visit. Pictured right are Sally Cooper, Clair Parker, John Dickson, Julie Foster, Paul Gundrew and Nichola Lovell with guinea pigs Spot and Brownie.

1973: Pupils featured on Radio 4’s Today programme, but later tuned in too late to listen to themselves.

Jessica Webster and Christin Dunstall spoke about their

embroidery work on air with BBC reporter Malcolm Billings.

They were two of five Maidenhead High School [now Newlands] girls whose work had been commended in an exhibition at the Embroiderers’ Guild in London.

1978: ‘Miss Newlands’ was announced after schoolgirl Lina Piper won a school beauty competition hosted by fourth-formers in a charity fundraiser.

The first-former won the title as party of an initiative which raised £25 for Thames Television’s Magpie Appeal for children with brittle bones.

Second formers Petra Hughes and Tina Lawson came second and third respectively.

1978: Cookham’s St John’s Ambulance Cadets cleaned up at a first aid competition in Wokingham.

The three teams from Cookham won the first, second and third prizes.

The six girls, aged eight to eleven, were asked questions on general first aid and had to perform practical exercises, like putting on a sling.

1978: St Piran’s cubs gazed in wonder as Mayor Iain Harris showed them the Mayoral chain and the other civic trappings of the borough.

The pack was on a visit to Windsor Guildhall.

1983: Students of Berkshire College of Art and Design were all smiles after their designs are selected to be shown at an exhibit in London.

Six of the 19 designs they had on display at Haymarket, London, were radio-pagers in the form of necklaces, brooches, and a peg clip.

1988: Viewers of BBC’s ‘That’s Life!’ tuned in to see Nicholas Winton of Pinkneys Green meet a woman he helped escape eastern Europe in 1939.

Vera Gissen was one of 664 children Mr Winton had saved before the outbreak of the Second World War on trains called the kindertransports. He denied that what he did was brave, saying that he was just ‘in the right place at the right time’. It was the first time that the secret story of the modest hero who was to become known as the ‘British Schindler’ was revealed to the public.

1988: Elaine McCann and Lisa Sartoria both won medals at the Berkshire novices championships at Pinewood Gymnastics Centre.

Lisa won gold in the over-12s floorwork exercise, while Elaine took silver in the under-10s asymmetric bars.

1988: Three baby cousins posed for the camera after a triple christening at Waltham St Lawrence parish church (see main picture).

The three babies were born within seven weeks of each other.