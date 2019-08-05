The Advertiser at 150: What will Maidenhead town look like in the future?

Transport

Crossrail In the next few years Maidonians should be using the highly anticipated Elizabeth Line to get to London. The multi-million pound scheme will see passengers from Maidenhead get to central London in under an hour. There is expected to be six trains an hour during peak times and the railway station is being developed with new lift access and platform extensions.

Electric cars The Government is planning to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040 and with the Royal Borough council declaring a climate emergency in June, residents should expect to see more electric cars on the roads in the future.

In March the council partnered with Connected Kerb to allow residents to trial electric cars. Electric car charging points have also been featured in the council’s car parking strategy.

Pool car scheme The council has expressed an interest in setting up a pool car scheme with its future housing projects to kerb the need for more parking spaces in the town centre.

Cycling Riders should see more infrastructure for cycle ways in the town.

The council has secured Local Enterprise Partnership funding for cycle routes and pledged to spend £2m on cycle routes per annum in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Housing

The town can expect to see thousands more homes pop up in the next 10 years. The council has set itself a target of building more than 600 homes per annum. Here are some of the big developments on the go:

Town centre: St Clouds Way, York Road, Reform Road and West Street.

Developer Countryside won the process in April 2017 and has since been working with the Royal Borough to regenerate the four key sites.

The first joint venture site set to be completed is York Road. A planning application for 229 homes was submitted in May last year. It was recently announced the development would be called Watergate.

The Tenpin bowling site was demolished earlier this year. The Magnet Leisure Centre will not be demolished until the new Braywick Leisure centre opens in 2020 so there is no loss of service.

The Landing After years of talk, work on The Landing development is finally starting. Demolition is expected to begin soon. Developer HUB is working with Smedvig to deliver the scheme, which was approved in November. The development will feature a seven-storey office block and three residential blocks up to 16 storeys high, containing 344 homes.

Maidenhead Golf Club The council has partnered up with CALA homes to deliver this scheme. Initial plans are for more than 2,000 homes on the site with a new primary and secondary school, community hub and open space. No plans have been submitted yet.

Leisure and entertainment

The Nicholsons Centre

The shopping centre was taken over by new owners Tikehau earlier this year. Key points of the masterplan revealed a new micro-brewery to reflect the site’s former use, a newcar park and housing which would be a mix of for sale and rent. No planning applications have been submitted yet.

Braywick Leisure Centre The £32m leisure centre is due to open next summer and will feature a 10-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, with two lanes more than the Magnet’s, as well as a jacuzzi and teaching pool.

Further inside, there will be a 200-station gym, a spinning studio, two dance studios, a sports hall, a cultural hall and four squash courts.

Outside there will be six floodlit netball courts and a 3G floodlit football pitch.