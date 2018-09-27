Councillors give green light to York Road planning application

The regeneration of Maidenhead took a step forward last night as councillors gave the green light for the York Road application.

York Road is the first of council’s joint venture sites with developer Countryside planned for Maidenhead’s regeneration which also includes Saint Cloud Way, Reform Road and West Street.

The development of York Road will include ‘229 new homes alongside a community space and food and cafe outlets on the banks of Maidenhead waterways’.

Although most councillors approved York Road, they did raise concerns.

Cllr Derek Sharp (Con, Furze Platt) voiced concerns that there was not enough social housing included, Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) was happy to propose approval but wanted to see a lot more detail and Cllr Claire Stretton (Ind, Boyn Hill) branded Fothersby Court residents the ‘losers’ of the development.

All panel members voted in favour of the scheme apart from Cllr Stretton who abstained.

Speaking after the meeting, leader of the council, Cllr Simon Dudley said: "This is a major milestone for Maidenhead’s regeneration and I looking forward to seeing the site being transformed as we look to build a borough for everyone.

“I am delighted the council is able to deliver an additional 20 affordable homes for shared ownership on this site meaning a total of 88 new affordable homes (38%) will be created in the heart of Maidenhead to give residents struggling to get onto the housing ladder a place to call home."

A controversial planning application submitted by Arena Racing Company/Galleon Hotels to turn Thames Riviera Hotel into 26 flats was also refused during the meeting.

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont) said it was ‘one of the closest calls I’ve had to make’.

Councillor also discussed the heritage and conservation concerns of the application.

The refusal of the application was met with an eruption of applause from a large number of the general public who then left the council chamber.