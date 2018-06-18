Plans for new multi-storey car park off Stafferton Way

A new multi-storey car park has been earmarked for the town centre.

The Royal Borough announced today (Monday) it will be submitting a planning application for a 500-space car park at Vicus Way, off Stafferton Way at the end of this month.

If plans are approved the new car park would be open by January 2020 and would ensure commuters and residents have access to town during and after the regeneration.

It would also cater for spaces which will be lost outside Maidenhead Railway Station as part of ongoing renovations.

Cllr David Evans, (Con, Hurley and Walthams) cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration said: “We are really beginning to see Maidenhead regeneration progress. This new car park would be one of a number of projects providing the support infrastructure across the town.

“We have listened to residents and businesses and know that parking is one of their key priorities with regeneration and these plans for a 500-space car park will ease access residents, workers and visitors want in our town.”

A public event will be held on Thursday, June 21 so residents can learn more about the scheme. it will be held in the Nicholsons shopping centre outside Tesco.