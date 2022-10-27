Public notices: Road closures planned for Maidenhead and the surrounding areas

The following roads are set to be closed over the coming weeks:

Forlease Road will be shut tonight (Thursday) between its junctions with Langdale Close and Forlease Drive.

The closure is only set to last from 10pm to 6am whilst Network Rail inspect the railway bridge.

Traffic will be diverted via Oldfield Road, Bridge Road and Forlease Road.

A section of the A4 (St Cloud Way) is set to be closed this weekend to allow demolition of a footbridge to take place.

The bridge which connects Sainsbury’s to the Magnet Leisure Centre has been closed for some time ahead of the commencement of building work in St Cloud Way.

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling along that part of the road whilst demolition takes place from 9pm on Friday, October 28 to 6am the following day.

Desborough Crescent is set to be closed from 9.30am on Monday, October 31 to 4pm on Friday, November 4 between the boundaries of property No. 47.

A diversion will be in place for vehicles via Norden Road whilst a leaking communication pipe is repaired.

Part of the A330 Ascot Road will see overnight closures next week between 9pm and 6am each night starting Monday, October 31.

The works are due to be completed by 6am on Friday, November 4 at the latest, and are required whilst bridge expansion works are taking place.

A daily closure is also set to be enforced towards the end of next week along a section of Alleyns Lane.

The road is due to be closed between ‘Plum Trees’ to ‘Old Well Cottage’ for three days starting Wednesday, November 2.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day whilst stopcock repair works take place.

A section of Bradcutts Lane is due to see a daily closure for two days beginning on Thursday, November 10.

This closure, between 9am and 3.30pm, will allow for road repairs. Traffic will be diverted via Alleyns Lane and Dean Lane during the closure.

Part of Ockwells Road is set to be closed for two days in the middle of November to allow road repairs to take place.

Beginning on Tuesday, November 15, the daily closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm will see Ockwells Road closed between its junctions with Cox Green Road and Thurlby Way.

Diversions will be signposted for all closures.

To view this week's public notices in full, visit: www.publicnoticeportal.uk/maidenhead-advertiser