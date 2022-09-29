Public notices: St Marks Crescent to be closed tomorrow

05:12PM, Thursday 29 September 2022
A section of St Marks Crescent is planned for closure on Friday, September 30 between 9am and 3pm due to works by South East Water.
The closure will be between its junctions with Highfield Road and St Pauls Gardens and will require a diversion via Pinkneys Road, Pinkneys Drive, A308 Furze Platt Road, and Courthouse Road.
To view this week's public notices in full, click here.
