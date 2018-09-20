Holyport FC starts fundraiser to bus players to FA Vase away game

A fundraiser has been set up by Holyport FC to finance their trip to an FA Vase away game next month.

The Summerleaze Road club, which plays in the Hellenic League Division One East, works on a tight budget and has asked for the community and businesses to help reach the £1,100 needed to bus the team to the game against Ivybridge Town and back.

They set up the tie against the South-west Peninsula Premier side after beating Fleet Spurs 2-1 at the weekend.

"Any sponsorship help from £25 to the full £1,100 would be a very welcome by the club who operates on a tight budget to simply survive," a statement on Holyport's fundraiser says.

Maidenhead United's CEO has donated £100 and Holyport tweeted this morning: "Thank you to Jon Adams of @MUFCYorkRoad who has generously donated £100 towards our Vase fund, fantastic gesture."

Holyport play Ivybridge on Saturday, October 13 and have raised £275 so far.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fa-vase---ivybridge-town-fc/ to donate to the fundraiser.