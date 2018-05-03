LoveMaidenhead — Bluebell woods

Welcome to the fourth of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I will be sharing and showcasing the hidden gems of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead, you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find that Google doesn't always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area. Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

This month I’m sharing information about our local woodlands in bluebell season.

What is it?

Sometimes described as ‘the greatest wildflower show on earth’, this time of year sees our local woodland areas transformed by wild bluebells as the winter weather transitions into spring. When you stumble across a carpet of bluebells in the woods it can be truly breath-taking. In recent years I’ve seen a trend for people sharing photos of bluebells on social media so I thought it would be helpful to share a few tips on where you can find bluebells in Maidenhead.

My advice would be to take a woodland walk in Bisham Woods (the little road off the hill that takes you down to the A404), go in the woods next to the Golden Ball Pub (just on the right on the main road after the pub), explore the woods at Ockwells Park and also take a stroll in Hedsor Woods near Bourne End.

Why do I love it?

Anything that encourages you to get out and explore your local area is fantastic. A bluebell walk is free family fun too: find me a young child that doesn’t love a walk in the woods with sticks to be found and puddles to splash in?On top of that it’s an incredible photo opportunity, although the bold flash of colour from the bluebells is almost an optical illusion: the closer you get to take a photo, the lesser the impact.

My advice would be to get your camera or phone as low to the ground as you can and use a free editing app to make the colours as bright and vibrant as possible.

Remember that bluebells are a protected species so don’t pick them and be sure to stick to the paths at all times.

My verdict?

Free activity for people of all ages

Lots of woodland to explore around Maidenhead

Chance to create beautiful photos to cherish forever

You can share your bluebell snaps and be inspired by other people’s bluebell photos by using the hashtag #lovemaidenhead on Instagram.

If you know of a local place or activity that I could feature here, please get in touch.

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two children. She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips too.

You can see more of her photography and writing on her local lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk

To get in touch email her at: Jodie@maidenheadmum.co.uk