Police launch crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

Residents in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead are being urged to think twice before drink and drug driving as Thames Valley Police launches its annual campaign.

Running from December 1 until January 1, 2022, Operation Holly combines educational and enforcement activity in the run up to Christmas and New Year to tackle drink and drug driving.

Last year, 527 breath tests and 105 drug wipes were carried out in the Thames Valley region.

Of these, 27 breath tests and almost two-thirds of the drug wipes produced a positive result.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, Road Safety Sergeant of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Every year we run Operation Holly and every year we find that people still take to the roads having drank too much alcohol or having taken drugs that will impair their driving.

“Having even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can have an effect on your ability to drive and will make it more likely that you or another road user could be injured, or in the most serious cases, killed."

He added that residents should plan for the morning after if they plan on drinking or taking drugs which may impact their driving.

“Therefore, this festive season, please plan your journeys and think about how you are going to get home to prevent the possibility of families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones,” said Sergeant Hazlett.

“Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.

“If you know of anyone who is drink or drug driving call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report via Crimestoppers.”