Storm Arwen: Met Office issues snow warning in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow for tomorrow morning in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead ahead of Storm Arwen.

A yellow warning is in place between midnight and 10am on Saturday for snow, with the storm expected to continue throughout much of the day.

Whilst the southwards storm is expected to bring rain to much of the country, the Met Office said there is a chance this could turn to snow in some areas.

It added that ‘there is a chance of 2-5 cm of snow falling in some locations’, even at ‘low levels’ such as East Berkshire.

Yellow warning of snow affecting London & South East England https://t.co/hVqDr1pJ1R pic.twitter.com/gfxJH82if0 — Met Office warnings - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) November 26, 2021

The Met Office said that there was ‘likely’ to be some disruption were this to occur, although this would be short lived with any snow melting during the morning.

It added the ‘most likely’ outcome in many areas would be rain and ‘only a little sleet or snow in the heaviest bursts’.