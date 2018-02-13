Firefighters rescue couple from lift in Nicholsons Centre

A couple were rescued from a lift in the Nicholsons Centre at about 3.30pm today (Tuesday).

Firefighters were called to the scene and said there was a ‘nasty smell of burnt rubber’.

They isolated the lift and opened the door with a special key.

The woman was treated with oxygen at the scene as she had trouble breathing.

Staff from the Broadway car park and shopping centre made sure her car was brought from the top floor of the car park down to the ground floor.

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were on the scene for about 20 minutes.