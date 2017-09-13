Murder investigation launched after man who was attacked in Windsor town centre dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a 50-year-old man who was attacked in Windsor died in hospital.

Officers discovered Mohammed Rasheed, from Wembley, lying unconscious in Goswell Hill near Bar Yello, not far from the taxi rank, at about 2am on Sunday.

He was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital to be treated for serious head injuries but sadly passed away.

Police are now renewing their appeal for witnesses of the attack to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Alisa Kent, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I know that the area where this incident occurred was busy at that time of night and many people will have seen the altercation, perhaps even without realising the significance of what they were witnessing.

“If you were in the service area at the bottom of Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday please contact the incident room as you may have information that is vital to the investigation.”

She also asked any drivers from the taxi rank with dash cam footage or anyone with mobile phone footage who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Call police on 101 and quote ref 929 11/9 or 115 10/9 if you have details.