Two convictions for fly tipping in Little Marlow

Two convictions have been secured for fly tipping in the Little Marlow area.

In two seperate hearings on July 24 at Wycombe Magistrates Court, guilty pleas were entered for offences relating to waste fly tipped by commercial operators.

The first case concerned waste found dumped in Monkton Lane, which runs parallel with the A404.

Evidence in the waste led investigators to a private house in High Wycombe, and when approached, the householder said they had paid Daniel Apostol, 31, of Hughenden Road, High Wycombe, to take away the waste.

On being interviewed at High Wycombe Police Station, Apostol said he had paid a casual acquaintance to take the waste off of him, but had not checked on whether the man was licensed and had completed no paperwork.



The magistrates fined Apostol £1,600 for failure in his duty of care regarding the waste, and ordered that he pay £1,276 in investigation, legal and clean-up costs. A victim surcharge of £170 was also levied, bringing the overall total to £3,046.

The waste dumped in Monkton Lane



The second case related to waste that had been deposited in Muschallik Road, a private road leading from the A4155 Marlow Road to Thames Water's Little Marlow Sewage Treatment Works, that has for some time been blighted by commercial fly tipping activity.

The land across which the road passes isn't owned by Thames Water but by a private landowner not currently resident in the UK. Because Thames Water's vehicles need constant access along the road, it is left unsecured and therefore open to fly tippers.



Investigators found evidence in one batch of waste that led them to a construction site that had been operated by building firm Root Construction Ltd.

On being interviewed at a Kent police station, a director of the company said that the company had paid cash to a man known only as 'Brian' to remove the waste.

Although 'Brian' had apparently been used by the company on a number of occasions, no checks had been carried out as to whether he was licensed, and the company had no means of contacting or tracing him.



The court held that the company had therefore failed in its duty of care over the waste. The magistrates fined it £2,400 and awarded costs against it of £1,077.30. A victim surcharge of £170 took the total due to £3,647.30.

Wycombe District Council cabinet member for environment Julia Adey, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "These cases emphasise the problem we have with commercial fly tipping, especially in the southern parts of the county.

"Waste criminals rely on anonymity, so I'd ask anyone disposing of waste - whether a business or a householder, to always ensure that anyone who carries away waste for them has a licence to do so. And to always have written evidence of the transaction, which makes the carrier far less likely to contemplate fly tipping."



The cases were prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The partnership launched it's Illegal Dumping Costs campaign in November 2003 to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in Buckinghamshire.

Since then, more than 710 convictions have been secured against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

Fines and costs of more than £1 million have also been handed down by the magistrates during that period.

On average, since April 2010, there has been at least one conviction per week for illegal dumping offences in the county, which has resulted in a reduction of reported incidents and a significant saving to the tax payer over the period, principally through compensation for removal and disposal costs.



Illegal dumping can be reported at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk.