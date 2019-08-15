Bucks community news: Vale Travel 647 school bus route under threat

Parents build case to save school bus

A commercial school bus service from Flackwell Heath and Wooburn Green is under threat.

The Vale Travel 647 route to The Beaconsfield School – used by children from the two villages – may not be in operation next year.

Both the school and parents have been in contact with Vale, based in Aylesbury, about keeping the service running.

Parents have been asked for their responses on how often they would use the service and whether they would be prepared to buy an annual or termly pass, with 35 students needing to commit to buy a pass.

A Facebook group full of concerned parents has also been created to raise awareness and build a case to maintain the route.

When contacted by the Advertiser, Bucks County Council (BCC) said that the 647 bus is ‘a commercial route and has no connection’ with the authority.

Cllr Mark Shaw, BCC’s transport cabinet member, added the council’s public transport team had been in regular contact with Vale – and had also contacted the school, which said it would canvass parents.

Cllr Shaw said: “Of course, we want all children to be able to get to and from school safely.

“While we’re not statutorily obliged to provide transport to Beaconsfield schools from Wooburn, we do provide a school bus from these villages on which parents can buy seats for their children to Beaconsfield.”

Cllr Shaw added that there are also frequent public buses between Loudwater and Beaconsfield.

Vale Travel has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Seaside theme announced for carnival

MARLOW: The theme for this year’s popular Marlow Carnival has been announced.

The parade on Saturday, September 21 will be following the subject ‘Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside’.

The carnival takes place in the High Street and Higginson Park from 11am to 5pm.

If you feel like joining the parade yourself on foot or by float, the 11am meet-up time is followed by an 11.30am start.

There will be live music, the Rebellion Brewery, and a reptile tent among other attractions and activities.

Carnival-goers will also enjoy the choice of four music and dance stages this year: Celebrate, Liston, Jam and Bus Stop Buskers.

Visit www.marlowcarnival.com for more details on the event.

Businesses pedal 4,397km in charity 'Tour de France'

MARLOW: Businesses in the town joined up to take on the equivalent of the Tour de France on spin bikes to fight two potentially deadly conditions.

Organised by tech distributor Data Select, 36 participants raised funds for the Peter Jones Foundation – supporting the charities Brain Tumour Research and mitochondrial disease charity The Lily Foundation, raising more than £4,400.

Taking part alongside Data Select were Brandpath, Truly, Jessops, PJ Investment Group and PRS&, all based at Network House in Marlow.

From July 29 to August 1, four riders pedalled for an hour each across nine hour daily sessions on four bikes for the ‘Le Tour de Select’.

They notched up 4,397km – inspired by 2019 being the 100th anniversary of the cycle’s yellow jersey.

Fergal Donovan, Data Select CEO, said: “Le Tour de Select was a great opportunity to bring the businesses at Network House together, as well as taking in a challenge for two worthwhile causes.”

Marvel-themed charity quiz

MARLOW: Marvel superfans are being encouraged to come along to an interactive quiz in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

The charity quiz at The Marlow Donkey in Station Road starts at 8pm on Monday. Booking is required, with a suggested donation of £10 per team. Phone 01628 482022.

Diary

Thursday, August 15: Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Thursday until Sunday: Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week, Danesfield House Hotel, Henley Road, weekdays 2pm-5.30pm, weekend 3.30pm-5.30pm. Prices vary. Booking recommended, call 01628 891010.

Friday, August 16: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Monday, August 17: Marvel interactive charity quiz at The Marlow Donkey, Station Road, 8pm. Booking required. Phone 01628 482022.