Bucks Community News: Marlow launches tap water refill scheme

Town launches tap water refill scheme

MARLOW: The town council has launched a tap water refill scheme to kick off its new initiative ‘#sustainablemarlow’.

Refill Marlow gives people the chance to cut down on single-use plastic, with participating businesses encouraged to sign up to the Refill app.

Window stickers will alert passers-by to the fact they can fill up their bottle for free.

Refill Marlow is the first project to be launched under Marlow Town Council’s (MTC) #sustainablemarlow vision to turn it into an ‘environmental exemplar town’.

Not-for-profit organisation City to Sea launched the Refill Campaign in 2015, which now boasts a network of more than 20,000 Refill stations.

It is estimated that the nationwide scheme will cut plastic bottle use by tens of millions each year.

MTC leader Jocelyn Towns said: “We know lots of businesses already offer this simple service, but find customers often feel embarrassed or cheeky for asking.

“By letting people know they can look for Refill stickers or posters and be confident they can refill for free, Refill Marlow is encouraging more people to take one small step away from relying on single-use plastic bottles.”

James Watt, Refill regional coordinator, said: “Every time we refill a re-useable bottle instead of buying and throwing away a single-use bottle we not only reduce the amount of plastic and fuel being used, we save a bit of money and help clean up our towns and open spaces too.”

Visit www.refill.org.uk to download the free Refill app and find out more about the movement.

Art studio will offer chance to develop new skills

MARLOW: A new art studio is set to open its doors in the town later this month.

Chixwane Collective, in Liston Court, will provide a creative space for children and adults, enabling customers to develop their skills and experiment with new forms of art.

These include ceramics, photography, sewing and beading.

There will be a selection of bisqueware available to buy and paint in the studio, as well as courses and workshops.

The pop-up also offers a space upstairs that can be hired for children’s pottery painting parties, and will sell handmade items.

The studio comes from the entrepreneur behind the Dancing Teapot art business, Kirsten Bird.

Kirsten said: “We are really thrilled to be hosting this pop-up studio in Marlow and look forward to collaborating with budding artists on works of art with us.

“We encourage anyone to pop in and bring their ideas as we’d love to share the space for some incredible creations.”

Thames Hospice charity shop to close

MARLOW: Thames Hospice charity shop will be closing its branch in the town later this month.

As of Tuesday, August 20, the charity will be shutting its shop doors in Marlow’s Spittal Street, it announced on Monday.

It said that it has been ‘unable to secure a larger unit in the town at this time’.

In a full statement to its followers on Twitter, Thames Hospice said: “We have successfully traded in Marlow for a number of years and would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to secure a larger unit in the town at this time.”

The planned closure comes just a few weeks after supermarket chain Waitrose, in Chapel Street, announced it is set to close this autumn.

Cross-council debate looks at key priorities

BUCKS: A cross-council debate was held last month to discuss the key priorities for the unitary Buckinghamshire Council.

The 90-minute event in Aylesbury took an in-depth look at the challenges facing the new council from April 1, 2020.

Items under the spotlight included protecting vulnerable people and homelessness.

Shadow executive leader Martin Tett said: “I was really impressed by the range of views and questions both from members present and those that came in from local people and communities. In my view, this was proper democracy in action.”

Email unitarycomms@ buckscc.gov.uk to submit your views.

Free concert to raise cash for young talent

MARLOW: A charity music concert will take audiences on a tour of Europe on Sunday.

At 3pm in All Saints Church, The Causeway, the free event will be raising money for Future Talent, a charity founded by the Duchess of Kent to inspire young musicians.

Cellist Elizabeth Corbett and pianist John Lenehan will perform works by Martinu, De Falla, Beethoven and others in a varied programme, with refreshments available.

Phone 07957 226240.

Glitz and Ritz at 'posh' high tea

MARLOW: Liston Hall will be ‘Putting on the Ritz’ on Saturday for a posh afternoon high tea.

From 3pm until 6pm in Chapel Street there will be big band sounds and fizz. Tickets are £15.

Visitors are welcome to put on their ‘glitz’ from any era, with best dressed prizes. Contact 07810 303381.

Diary

Friday, August 9: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, August 10: ‘Putting on the Ritz’ at Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 3pm-6pm. £15.

Sunday, August 11: Charity concert at All Saints Church, The Causeway, 3pm.

Monday, August 12: Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week (all week), Danesfield House Hotel, Henley Road, weekdays 2pm-5.30pm, weekend 3.30pm-5.30pm. Prices vary. Booking recommended, call 01628 891010.