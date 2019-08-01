10-year-old boy thrown from car in Marlow collision

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being thrown from a vehicle in a Marlow traffic collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at the Bisham roundabout on the A404 on Saturday, where a 39-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy also sustained minor injuries.

At about 1.30am a white Citroen C3 was travelling along the southbound carriageway, towards the roundabout, when it collided with the central reservation, causing the car to roll.

The 10-year-old, who was sitting in the back of the car, was thrown from the vehicle, causing him to break his shoulder and pelvis.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there at this time.

PC Mark Harris said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who saw the car travelling shortly before the incident.

“If you have any details or dash-cam footage, please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190231532.”