Bucks Community News (July 18)

Teen's epic cycle trip for playgroup

WOOBURN GREEN: A teenager has raised more than £3,500 for a Wooburn Green-based children’s charity by cycling the entire length of Great Britain.

Phoebe Fox, 15, from Rectory Road in Taplow, completed the challenge last week with her dad Simon, reaching Scotland’s North-eastern tip in two weeks.

Her mum Clementine, and dogs, also travelled up by car to join them on their 1,000-mile excursion, which raised funds for the Marlow Opportunity Playgroup (MOP), based in Wooburn Green.

They pedalled from England’s South-west corner – Land’s End – on July 4, to John O’Groats, in the Scottish county of Caithness, averaging about 70 miles a day.

MOP provides early intervention for pre-school children, most of whom have a broad range of diagnoses including autism and cerebral palsy.

The Wycombe Abbey student has smashed her target of £2,000 for the nursery – where her mum works – raising £3,580 at the time of writing.

She said: “It was an amazing experience that I will remember forever.

“I did not do that much training to be honest, but I was pretty determined to complete it. I do a lot of sport but I don’t really cycle.

“I knew I wanted to do it for a smaller, local charity and now I have got to know it really well. People’s generosity is amazing.

“I would not call it a holiday, but it is something I will not forget. I need a holiday now!”

Phoebe has documented her journey online, which can be viewed at foxfamily67.wixsite.com/mysite

The fundraising page can be accessed via bit.ly/2JIoPPc

Have your say on Bucks' roads in survey

BUCKS: If you live in the county, the council wants to hear what you think about its roads.

Bucks County Council (BCC) is seeking the opinions of drivers viaan online survey, with information informing the council’s highways planning.

This survey is in addition to the annual National Highways and Transportation (NHT) survey, which was sent to 3,300 households in June.

Transport cabinet member at BCC Mark Shaw said: “This additional questionnaire will give us a better understanding of any issues respondents are experiencing.”

The survey will remain open to Bucks residents until September 30, 2019. Results will be on the BCC website this autumn.

Visit bit.ly/2Y5TgCQ

First - and last -female chief exec of WDC to leave

WYCOMBE DISTRICT: The chief executive of the district council will be leaving next week after 13 and a half years working in the role.

Karen Satterford will leave on July 31.

The news was announced at a Wycombe District Council (WDC) full council meeting on Tuesday.

Ms Satterford said: “It has been my immense privilege to have been chief executive of WDC. We’ve achieved a lot for our residents and there’s a great deal to be proud of.

“I’m proud to have been the first female chief executive of this council – I just didn’t expect to be the last.”

WDC leader Cllr Katrina Wood publicly announced the decision, saying ‘the role of our chief executive has already and will continue to diminish over the final months’ with the creation of the unitary council approaching.

Ms Satterford had previously shared that she would not be applying for the role of chief executive of the Buckinghamshire Council.

Super football camp for boys and girls

FLACKWELL HEATH: A super summer football camp is coming to the village next week.

The event – running from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2 is for boys and girls aged 5-12, with all days running from 9am to 3pm.

The aim is for youngsters to learn new footballing skills while off for the holidays and provide an affordable form of childcare for parents.

Activities on offer in Green Dragon Lane include drills, skills and penalty shoot-outs with highly qualified football coaches running the camp.

Prices range from £50 for a three-day course, £75 for five days or £20 per day.

Contact flackwellfootballcamps@gmail.com

UK's 'no.1 vibraphone musician'

MARLOW: The jazz club will welcome the country’s ‘number one’ vibraphone musician next month.

The venue in Station Approach will play host to Northern Irishman Anthony Kerr on Tuesday, August 13.

Music at the Royal British Legion Hall starts at 8.30pm with admission £10.

The club has a pay at the door policy but is happy to earmark the best seats – call 01628 486571.

Pottery painting at village hall

MARLOW BOTTOM: A ‘paint your own pottery’ event will be taking place in the village hall on Wednesday.

From 2pm until 6pm in Marlow Bottom, a range of items will be available to paint for either a gift for a loved one or for yourself.

Email jan@potterygarden.co.uk.