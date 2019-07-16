Man charged with attempted burglary after Bourne End incidents

A man has been charged with attempted burglary following incidents in Bourne End last month.

Anthony Crawford, 28, of no fixed abode was charged with two counts of attempted burglary on July 12.

The charges are in relation to incidents that took place in Bourne End on June 27.

Crawford appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on July 12 and entered a plea of not guilty. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, August 13.