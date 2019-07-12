SITE INDEX

    • Woman finds snake in kitchen drawer in Marlow

    Adam Jones

    A terrified woman found a snake in her kitchen drawer in Marlow.

    Following the discovery of the corn snake, the woman contacted a neighbour to help her and he alerted police, which requested assistance from the RSPCA. 

    The snake was safely confined in a box before RSPCA animal collection officer Rachel Edwards arrived at the home to collect the reptile on July 7.

    Rachel said: “The poor lady must have had quite a shock when she opened the drawer to find a corn snake inside!

    “Luckily, corn snakes are harmless and, with a little help from a neighbour, they were able to pop him into a box and wait for help.

    "The corn snake is in fairly good condition so I suspect he’s an escaped pet and I’d be keen to hear from anyone who recognises him as it’d be great to reunite him with his owners.”

    Rachel has put up posters up in the area and added the snake to PetsLocated to help trace the owner.

    The snake is now being cared for by specialists and will be re-homed if an owner cannot be found.

    The RSPCA is encouraging snake owners to make sure that they are kept secure to prevent accidental escape.

    For more information about the care of exotic pets, visit www.rspca.org.uk/exotics.

