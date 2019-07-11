Bucks community news (July 11)

Cancer initiative links with Parkrun

MARLOW: A cancer support group with a difference is coming to the town later this month.

The Marlow 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer initiative encourages those living with and beyond cancer, as well as their families and friends, to join in at a Parkrun event on the last Saturday of every month.

They are also invited to socialise afterwards over a drink.

The Marlow 5k Your Way group aims to combine a cancer support group with Parkrun – and is run by ambassadors Alexandra Young and Tom Doust, both from Marlow.

Tom was an active Parkrunner before he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2017, and running has been a crucial element of his recovery both physically and psychologically.

Alexandra was a relative newcomer to running when diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

The national 5k Your Way initiative – provided by MOVE Charity – was founded by Lucy Gossage and Gemma Hillier-Moses.

Those interested in joining the group are encouraged to register via 5kyourway.org/register, before meeting at 8:45am on the last Saturday of every month.

There are groups at 40 locations across the UK, with the inaugural Marlow run on July 27, by the Steve Redgrave statue in Higginson Park.

Tom said: “It is to raise awareness of exercise and the role of exercise in cancer recovery.

“Every medical professional will tell you that it is really important, and Parkrun has been good in the sense that it is sustainable and accessible – it gives you targets and you can challenge yourself.”

TfB completes multi-million pound road repairs

BUCKS: A multi-million pound scheme to treat roads across the county has been completed, writes Adam Jones.

Transport for Bucks (TfB) has improved more than 100 roads since March this year.

Work was guided by TfB’s Local Area Technicians, who have broad knowledge of the routes in need of ‘plane and patch’ treatment, including minor estate roads.

The council says it is important that works to more frequently-used routes do not take up every penny, adding that plane and patch work is particularly effective on minor roads.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw said: “Plane and patch treatment is an essential tool in our armoury.

“This type of treatment provides a great opportunity to repair pothole clusters and focus on the roads that cause the most concern.

“With the work being weather dependent, luck was on our side and we managed to complete the work.”

Young ballet dancer set to show off skills

MARLOW: An 18-year-old from Marlow will join more than 100 other dancers at a prestigious ballet performance in London.

Matteo Zucca will perform at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre in the Central School of Ballet’s annual summer performance on July 18 and 19.

The school is a world-leading training centre for professional dance.

Matteo will join hundreds of other budding dancers from its undergraduate degree programmes in a celebration of dance achievement.

Matteo first studied dance at the Louise Parkes School of Dance in Marlow.

He said: “I am really looking forward to performing in Central’s Summer Performance to demonstrate my progress and new skills.”

Female players sought for junior football

BOURNE END: A junior sports club is looking for new female players, writes Adam Jones.

Bourne End Junior Sports Club (BEJSC) has scored a £4,500 Grow the Game boost.

The scheme, funded by The Football Association (FA) and delivered by the Football Foundation, will enable BEJSC to create three new female teams.

BEJSC director Clare Leighton said: “The money that we have received is invaluable in helping us achieve our ambitions.”

W Open training sessions will be held for boys and girls on July 13 and 20: 9am-10am for 2-4 years; 10am-11am for under 7’s; 11am-noon for 4-6 and noon-1pm for girls only.

Scottish guitarist Jim Mullen to play

MARLOW: A ‘legendary’ Scottish guitarist will be making an appearance at the jazz club on Tuesday.

Jim Mullen is on tour celebrating his latest album ‘Blue Town’, featuring his wife, vocalist Zoe Francis and organist Ross Stanley.

They will arrive at the British Legion Hall in Station Approach on July 16.

Music starts at 8.30pm with admission £10, to be paid at the door. Seats can be reserved on 01628 486571.

Firefighters 'dunked'

MARLOW: The fire station raised nearly £1,500 for The Fire Fighters Charity on Sunday.

A charity open day at Marlow fire station in Parkway saw people enjoy safety demonstrations, a close look at emergency vehicles and a ‘dunk the firefighter’ game, all in aid of the national cause.

Diary

Today (Thursday, July 11): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

MAS talk: the burial at Taplow, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. £4.50 visitors, £3 members, £1.50 students. 01628 523896.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 12): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Sunday, July 14: Karaoke Sundays at The Old Brewery Marlow, High Street, 7pm-late.

Tuesday, July 16: Jim Mullen at Marlow Jazz Club, Royal British Legion, Lock Road, 8.30pm. £10. 01628 486571 to reserve seats.