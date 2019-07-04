Bucks community news (July 4)

Approval given for school sports hall

MARLOW: Plans to build a new sports hall at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School were given the green light last week.

Councillors at the Wycombe District Council (WDC) planning committee last Wednesday approved the West Street school’s proposals for the new sports building.

It will include changing rooms, lockers, toilets and two classrooms with teachers offices. Two tennis courts will be removed to make way for a grass pitch, and there will also be a multi-use games area.

Parking will be created adjacent to the hall, providing 25 spaces. The existing parking next to the chapel will provide 10 staff spaces.

Marlow resident David Galloway voiced his concerns at the meeting.

“This application has less to do with improving sport facilities, but more to do with increasing pupil numbers,” he said.

Cllr David Johncock (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow) – who took a site visit of the school grounds – said: “When I got inside and saw the overall design of the school, I have probably come to the conclusion that it is not as out of character as I thought.”

Cllr Hugh McCarthy (Con, Hazlemere North) added he was ‘relaxed’ over the plans, which will involve building on the school’s green space and was met with disapproval from some members of the public gallery.

The application was ultimately approved – subject to a selection of planning conditions.

Representing the school at the meeting, Alistair Handford, chair of the building committee at Sir William Borlase's, said its current hall is too small for the number of students.

He added the new one is ‘not intended to be a sports club’ when questioned about parking.

Slate Meadow housing plans presented again

WOOBURN GREEN: Outline plans for 150 homes at Slate Meadow in Stratford Drive were presented before councillors again last Wednesday.

The Wycombe District Council planning committee received an update on plans first considered in August last year, which controversially involve new properties built on the greenbelt.

The application was brought back to councillors because the legal Section 106 agreement has now been signed by developers Avant Homes and Croudace Homes.

However it does not include – as originally planned – a contribution to education or a travel plan for the site.

The first ‘was not considered to be justified’ while the second ‘was not requested by the County Highway Authority’.

It was also revealed at the High Wycombe meeting that the Environment Agency has ‘no objection’ to the plans.

All but one councillor carried the motion to permit outline permission with planning obligation.

Alumni award for Marlow health advocate

MARLOW: A health advocate has picked up an award from the university she graduated from.

Trishna Bharadia, who lives in Marlow, has been commended with the Outstanding Alumni Award by Manchester University for her work since graduating in 2003.

This is given to graduates who have done outstanding service to the wider community.

Trishna’s roles include ambassador for MS Society UK and patron for Chilterns MS Centre. She has previously been recognised by the Prime Minister for her work.

The heath advocate and patient engagement champion – who will be picking up the award on July 17 – said: “It is nice [the university] is interested in what people are going on to do. It gives people ideas.”

Tasty morsels to try at food festival this weekend

MARLOW: Higginson Park will play host to the town’s food and drink festival starting tomorrow (Friday).

The event is running until Sunday, July 7 for its second year, featuring edibles from all corners of the Earth.

International street foods – including pork and chicken souvlaki - handmade groceries and a bar selling craft beverages will be on offer.

Vegetarian and vegan foods will also be available, as well as live music.

The event is free to attend and is open tomorrow from noon to 7pm, Saturday from 9am-7pm, and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

Visit www.zoomevents. co.uk/marlow-food-drink-festival

Burial at Taplow talk

MARLOW: Discover what lies beneath the ground at Taplow Court’s 7th-century burial next week.

The Marlow Archaeological Society event takes place on Thursday, July 11 at Liston Hall, Chapel Street, where expert Leslie Webster will tell all at 8pm.

The Burial At Taplow talk is pay at the door. Visitors are £4.50, society members £3 and students £1.50.

Visit www.marlowarchaeology.org or phone 01628 523896 for enquiries.

Cash donated by care home staff raffle

MARLOW: Cliveden Manor Care & Nursing Home in Little Marlow Road presented town mayor Richard Scott with a cheque for £377.

It was presented on Friday for National Care Home Open Day.

The money – proceeds of a staff raffle – will go to the Gossmore Lane Recreation Ground Trust.

Diary

Today (Thursday, July 4): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Marlow Orchestra performance, The Ship, West Street, 7.30pm. Free.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 5): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, July 6: Marlow Market, 10am-3pm, The Causeway. www.transitionmarlow.org

St Paul’s School summer fete, Stratford Drive, Wooburn Green, 12pm-3pm.

Sunday, July 7: Marlow fire station charity open day, Parkway, 11am-4pm. All proceeds to firefighters charity.