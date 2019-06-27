Bucks Community News (June 27)

Hotel proposal for Hand and Flowers

MARLOW: A planning application has been lodged by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge to turn a cottage next to one of his restaurants into luxury accommodation.

Mr Kerridge owns the two Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers in West Street.

The 45-year-old has applied to Wycombe District Council (WDC) to change the use of a cottage next door – in 118 West Street – from residential into a hotel.

The application was received by the authority on June 13 but a decision has not yet been made.

Interior design firm Tibbatts Abel has been appointed by Mr Kerridge to complete the application which, it says, ‘will assist the Hand and Flowers in the long-term in an effort to increase lodging capacity’.

In its design and access statement submitted to WDC, Tibbatts Abel added ‘the guest homes would not adversely affect the neighbourhood, as the Hand and Flowers provides parking and the building itself is recessed back from the main road’.

“The client will have the opportunity to capitalise on the increased tourism by offering more overnight accommodation,” the statement continues.

“The change of use will allow for visitors of Marlow to stay and experience all of what the town has to offer.”

Mr Kerridge’s public relations team told the Advertiser on Monday that it cannot comment further on the plans.

'Steady progress' in improving children's services

BUCKS: The county council is making ‘steady progress’ to improve children’s services, according to inspection body Ofsted.

In it’s third monitoring visit since an ‘inadequate’ verdict in 2017, Ofsted had better news for Bucks County Council (BCC) in a letter published on June 17.

Most children are ‘receiving helpful support when they are first referred to children’s social care’ and the senior leadership team is ‘determined to improve the quality of services for children’, the report said.

‘Substantial improvements’ have been made to areas of the service which had previously fallen short, inspectors added following the visit on May 22 and 23 this year.

However, improvements can be made with unnecessary delays in some processes, Ofsted noted.

Warren Whyte, BCC cabinet member for children’s services said: “This is another encouraging report and confirms that our work to improve children’s services in Buckinghamshire is proceeding well.”

Lottery boost for junior football club

FLACKWELL HEATH: A junior football club in the village has received a cash boost from the National Lottery.

Flackwell Heath Minors FC has been successful in applying for a grant to help make important changes to the clubhouse, car park and facilities.

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money across the UK raised by players.

As part of the plans, a larger car park will be created, the clubhouse kitchen will be refurbished, while old and broken goalposts will be replaced.

“We look forward to showing you the works as they start and progress over the coming six to nine months,” the club told its followers on Facebook.

Safeguarding role for former chief constable

BUCKS: The former Thames Valley Police Chief Constable has been appointed chairman of Buckinghamshire Safeguarding Boards.

Francis Habgood will be starting in August after 32 years in policing, tasked with making sure all services work together to safeguard the welfare of Buckinghamshire’s children and adults.

Francis said: “I have spent my whole career protecting vulnerable members of society so I am delighted to carry on doing this work.”

'Scottish jigs' on at The Ship

MARLOW: The Marlow Orchestra is continuing its summer series of melodies on July 4, with a performance at The Ship.

The West Street event is free of charge and starts at 7.30pm – featuring classic favourites and ‘Scottish jigs’.

Visit marloworchestra. btck.co.uk for more information.

Diary

Today (Thursday, June 27): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

BBO Big Band plays at Marlow British Legion, Lock Road, 8.15pm-10.15pm. £8. www.bbobigband.co.uk

Tomorrow (Friday, June 28): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Open Mic Night at Coopers, Fieldhouse Lane, 7pm-11pm. Free. Email Hugh.cooper@ cooperstradingcompany.com

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, June 29: Holy Trinity School summer fair, Wethered Road, 11am-2pm. Free.

Clayton’s Marlow 8th birthday party, 9pm-2am. £5-£10.