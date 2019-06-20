Extinction Rebellion protests to close Marlow High Street

A demonstration by climate protest group Extinction Rebellion will close part of Marlow High Street tomorrow (Friday).

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) announced on Twitter on Thursday evening that a road closure will be in place on High Street from the junction with the A4155 to Station Road.

"We have been made aware that there will be a demonstration by Extinction Rebellion on Marlow High Street tomorrow afternoon, Friday, June 21," TfB told its followers on Facebook and Twitter.

"In the interest of public safety, and on the advice of @TVP_Wycombe a road closure will be in place on the High Street from the junction with A4155 to Station Road.

"We suggest avoiding driving through the area tomorrow if possible and will keep you posted with further updates as and when we have them. Please respect your road workers."

In replies to residents, TfB said the protest is likely to last from about 1.30pm until 5.30pm.