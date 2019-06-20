Bucks community news (June 20)

Dancing and Killer Queens on the bill

MARLOW BOTTOM: A one-day music festival returns to Marlow Bottom playing fields on Saturday, June 22 for its 7th year.

The Rock Bottom festival raises funds for the maintenance and development of the venue where the event takes place.

Three headline acts – Pure Abba, U2baby and Majesty, a tribute to Queen – are joined by groups including the 70 strong Maidenhead & Windsor Rock Choir and a 10-piece soul funk band from London.

The event also includes attractions such as Punch and Judy, storytelling, and a circus skills area.

Thirsty festival-goers can enjoy Marlow’s own Rebellion Brewery bar, which will serve wine, Pimms and its popular ales. Harrow and Hope, sparkling wine producers, will also be there with the Tipsy Flamingo cocktail trailer.

Thai and Indian food will be on offer, with wood fired pizzas from Da Luca restaurant in Marlow Bottom available.

As well raising funds for the Marlow Bottom Playing Fields Management Committee, the concert is also supporting youth charity YES, food bank cause One Can Trust, and mental health awareness groups.

Organisers Richard Moss and Nick Hudson said: “We have been trying out various formats in the last few years and we think we have hit on what the public like most.

“We hope everyone will have an amazing time and we can raise some money for the Playing Fields charity.”

Gates open at 12.30pm, music starts after 1pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

Ticket prices range from £48 for families, £22 for adults and £5 for children aged five to 13.

Access is via Burford School in Marlow Bottom. Visit www.marlowrockbottom.com

Fly tipping duo to feature in Channel 5 programme

BUCKS: The work carried out by county council enforcement officers to tackle fly-tipping features in a Channel 5 documentary next month.

The six-part programme Grime and Punishment follows the army of teams across the country who work to catch those who commit the crime.

Film crews followed the work of two Buckinghamshire enforcement officers, David Rounding and Matt Shutte.

On average, one fly tipper is successfully prosecuted in the county every week.

The first episode of Grime and Punishment started last week, with David and Matt's work featuring in episode five, scheduled to air at 8pm on Thursday, July 11.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for environment Bill Chapple said: “Through the hard work of people like David and Matt, we are now seeing a reduction in fly tipping across the county for the first time in six years, which is great news.”

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk

Matt Shutter (left) and David Rounding

Cyclists raise nearly £10k on ride to Paris

BOURNE END: A total of £9,700 was raised for a prostate cancer charity after 12 cyclists from a money lender branch cycled to Paris on May 14.

The five-day pedal saw the dozen lycra-clad crew from Bourne End-based Everyday Loans Group cycle to the French capital in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Staff back at home also fundraised at both of the company’s Bourne End offices, as they took part in The Big Team Cycle Along, which involved clocking up the most miles on exercise bikes.

Everyday Loans’ Andrew Wayland said: “Cycling 350 miles over five days was a challenge for everyone who took part – both mentally and physically – but we are delighted that we all made it.

“It’s an achievement we should all be proud of.”

The Everyday Loans team in Paris

Museum to stay open for family evenings

MARLOW: The museum is setting aside some Friday nights this month to accommodate its new ‘family evenings’.

This is a new initiative introduced by the museum, in Court Garden Leisure Centre, enabling everyone to enjoy the latest exhibition: The Story of Marlow.

Tomorrow (Friday), from 7pm to 9pm, the Wycombe Steel Orchestra will be providing musical entertainment under the canopy in front of the entrance.

Next Friday at the same time, Marlow’s own Club Django will be providing jazz music.

Entry is free, with parking also free after 7pm.

Visit www.marlowmuseum.uk for more information.

Marina will clamp down on illegal parking

BOURNE END: The marina is clamping down on vehicles illegally parking in its car park.

In a Facebook post, The Wharf Lane mooring site added it will be ‘reserving our rights to take legal action’. Those parking there must have a valid permit, it says.

“Any car that is not showing a permit is being photographed and having a letter put on the windscreen,” the post added.

“Our car park is only for boat owners and tenants of Bourne End Marina.”

Orchestra to play on lawn

MARLOW: The Marlow Orchestra is continuing its summer series with an evening performance at the Compleat Angler tonight (Thursday).

It will be taking place on the lawn in Bisham Road at 7.30pm. Entry is free.

Visit marloworchestra. btck.co.uk for more information.

Diary

Today (Thursday, June 20): Marlow Library Knit and Natter, Institute Road, 10am-noon.

Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Messum’s Sculpture Garden & Studio Open Week, 10am-4pm (until June 23), Lord's Wood, Marlow, SL7 2QS. Call 01628 486565 to view by appointment.

Tomorrow (Friday, June 21): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Saturday, June 22: Marlow Rock Bottom Festival, Marlow Bottom playing fields (next to Burford School), 12.30pm-10.30pm, prices vary. www.marlowrockbottom.com

Sunday, June 23: Classic car and bike show, Hedsor Social Club, Hedsor Road, Bourne End, 9am-6pm. Adults £5. Call 07721842142.