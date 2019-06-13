Bucks Community News (June 13)

Paddles at the ready for regatta and festival

MARLOW: The town is gearing up for the return of the 19th Marlow Town Regatta and Festival this weekend.

Following last month’s Pub in the Park, crowds will once again be descending on Higginson Park for the sporting and social event.

Live rowing action, evening music, riverside dining and the popular Dragon Boat festival will be just a few of the attractions on the agenda for the two-day regatta, which kicks off on Saturday.

Vice president of the Marlow Town Regatta and Festival, Lance Slater, said: “The old Marlow Regatta which started 150 years ago moved to Dorney Lake 19 years ago.

“The committee from Marlow set up the new Town Regatta and Festival because we were sure Marlow wanted its own.

“We now host the biggest sport and social event in the Marlow calendar.”

Entry to the enclosure on the Saturday is by badge, which can be purchased in advance online, with prices ranging from £14 for adults to £5 for children aged five to 13.

The event officially opens at 11am, with a smart dress code.

The Sunday session is open to the public free of charge without a dress code, with the Dragon Boat event taking centre stage from 9.30am to 4pm as well as a Churches Together service from 10.30am to noon.

Other entertainment on offer includes a combined choir from Marlow primary schools, a terrier dog display show, circus, petting farm and performances from the Marlow Orchestra.

For more information, including badge prices and car parking on the day, visit www.marlowtownregatta.org

Smart Parking arrives in Marlow town centre

MARLOW: A total of 170 in-ground vehicle detection sensors have been installed by the council to help with parking turnover and congestion in the town.

Transport for Buckinghamshire and technology company Smart Parking have installed them in limited waiting and disabled parking bays in the High Street and surrounding roads of Marlow town centre.

Sensors work with the free ‘Smart Parking’ app, which receives real-time information to show available on-street parking bays.

Linked to Smart Parking’s online management platform, information is fed to the council providing it with real time and historical parking management details.

Cabinet member for transport Cllr Mark Shaw said: “The implementation of Smart Parking is a brilliant step forward for parking in Marlow.

“This system can ease the parking situation in the town centre – and across the rest of the county going forward.”

Vegan cafe plans approved

MARLOW: Plans for a new vegan and vegetarian cafe in the town have got the green light.

The animal-friendly eatery will be in Crown Lane within the old Chic hairdressing salon.

A decision was reached by Wycombe District Council on June 6, following an amendment.

Outside seating was originally proposed but was withdrawn due to concerns over the proximity of neighbouring homes.

The property is also a listed building, with plans changed to accommodate an external extraction ‘louvre’ rather than the previous extraction system, to avoid any potential impact.

The council says ‘the change of use is not considered inappropriate within the Primary Shopping Area and the louvre would not harm the listed building’.

Awesome old automobiles and bikes

BOURNE END: A classic car and bike show will be held in the village next weekend.

On Sunday, June 23 at Hedsor Social Club in Hedsor Road, all types of classic cars, hotrods and bikes will be on show for visitors.

There will also be stalls, food and a bar during the day from 9am to 6pm.

Adults cost £5 while children under 16 and wheelchair users are free, with parking available at no extra charge.

W On Saturday, June 22, pre-evening entertainment with live rock and roll band The Rymatones will be on from 8pm until late. Admission is £10.

For more information and to book a trade stall to sell products, call 07721842142.

Contemporary sculpture and art on display

MARLOW: A London art dealer is opening up the doors to his sculpture garden and studio.

An open week will be held from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23 in Lords Wood, when David Messum will invite visitors to his Marlow studio and gardens, where an exhibition of 20th century and contemporary art and sculpture will be on display.

They are available to view by appointment on 01628 486565 and from 10am-4pm daily during the week.

See www.messums.com/ exhibitions/view/657 for more details.

All welcome to museum AGM

MARLOW: The museum is holding its AGM tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

It will be in the Garden Room, Liston Hall, in Chapel Street, followed by an 8pm talk on George Alexander Gratton – ‘The Spotted Boy’ – from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Phone 01628 482515.

Diary

Today (Thursday, June 13): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday, June 14): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free.

Saturday, June 15: Marlow Town Regatta and Festival (until Sunday), Higginson Park, Pound Lane. Prices vary.

Live music at the Prince of Wales pub, Mill Road, 6.30pm-9pm. Free.

Laughing chili comedy night, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm-10.30pm, £15.

Sunday, June 16: Marlow Orchestra summer series (from June 16 to July 7), various locations, visit marloworchestra.btck.co.uk