Jewellery and cash stolen from elderly Bourne End woman's home

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole jewellery and cash from an elderly woman’s home in Bourne End.

The victim, who is in her seventies, woke to find three men in her house in Cressington Place at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 5.

Thames Valley Police said one of the men pointed a screwdriver at her while the other two searched the house.

They left carrying a green carrier bag and a smaller bag and a large amount of jewellery and cash was stolen.

The woman was not injured during the raid, which police have described as an aggravated burglary.

One burglar is described as slim, wearing a shirt, smart trousers with a belt and gloves.

The second man was of a large build and the third is slim and wore black shoes.

All wore balaclavas and are described as white.

Detective Constable Lisa Murton, at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to please come forward.

“This occurred in the middle of the afternoon so there is a good chance that someone may have seen what happened.

“I would also ask people who were in the local area around the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“In particular, I would urge any drivers who were travelling along the A4155 Marlow Road at around 3.45pm on (the) Wednesday to review their footage.”

Call 101 quoting reference ‘43190169045’ or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.