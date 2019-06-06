Bucks community news (June 6)

Activities aplenty at Love Marlow festival

The 2019 Love Marlow festival has kicked off again for its fifth year.

The festival is an initiative of the churches, businesses and charities in the town to hold a two-week feast of activity.

These activities include live music, talks and workshops, as well as various sporting events held in venues across the town.

There will also be a number of promotions available around Marlow to make the most of the two weeks, including an Al Fresco breakfast and lunch at the Methodist Church in Spittal Street on weekdays.

Something for every age and taste will be on offer until June 16, when the fun ends with a church service and schools choir in Higginson Park to coincide with the Town Regatta and Festival.

More than 60 events are planned this year and events co-ordinator Paddy Gallaugher is happy with proceedings since the festival got going at the weekend.

“People are getting involved in all sorts of ways,” he said.

“We are pleased to see, from the start, things have taken off really well. It makes people want to get together and just enjoy all that is good about Marlow.”

Love Marlow aims to promote volunteering and kindness to make the town, as Paddy calls, a ‘happy place to live’.

Upcoming offerings include a free tea, cake and car wash at Marlow Youth & Community Centre in Wycombe Road on Sunday, while an Italian wine tasting session will be on agenda at Da Luca in Kingswood Parade, Marlow Bottom on Monday.

For a full list of everything that is happening, visit www.lovemarlow.co.uk/events.

Cllr Scott to chair new unitary shadow authority

Marlow mayor Richard Scott has been appointed chairman of the new shadow authority (SA) at its first meeting on Monday.

The group – made up of 202 councillors – brings together all current county and district members to oversee the creation of the unitary Buckinghamshire Council.

Cllr Scott said: “I would like to thank members for supporting me in taking up this role and I look forward to us all working together to ensure the very best new council for our residents.”

During the meeting at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park, the SA confirmed membership of the shadow executive (SE).

This comprises of 17 members taking ‘key decisions on plans to create the new council’, with current leader Martin Tett at the helm. The first meeting will take place on June 11 at Aylesbury County Hall.

The SA also agreed to its February 2020 meeting, when the 2020/21 budget and council tax for the new council will be set.

19th Marlow Town Regatta set for action

Marlow's popular sporting and social event in Higginson Park is just over a week away.

The 19th Marlow Town Regatta and Festival takes place on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

The two-day event involves rowing action, live music, riverside dining, a selection of trade stalls and the well-known dragon boat festival.

The regatta officially kicks off at 11am on the Saturday until 9.30pm, when entry to the enclosure is by badge and a smart dress code.

Advance prices range from £14 for adults to £5 for children aged 5-13.

The Sunday – from 10.30am to 5pm – is free entry and no dress code. For full details, including picnic pitches and car parking, visit www.marlowtownregatta.org.

'Britain's finest saxophonists' to perform

‘Two of Britain’s finest and best known saxophonists’ will be displaying their skills at Marlow's jazz club next week.

Music fans will be in for a treat on Tuesday, June 11 at 8.30pm, when the Station Approach venue will witness the partnership of Derek Nash and Art Themen – playing side by side for the first time.

Derek is the soloist in the 19-piece Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, whilst Art is noted for his original style.

The Frank Toms Trio will be providing the backing.

Admission at the door is £10, but the best seats can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.

Deadline to enter Dragon boat races

Time is running out to enter a team for the Marlow Dragon Boat Festival.

The event forms part of the Town Regatta and Festival which takes place over the weekend of Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June.

Entries for the dragon boat event close on Sunday, June 9. Teams can select 10 paddlers and one drummer for each race from a maximum of 15.

For information on entry fees and prizes visit bit.ly/2Ie5EL8.

Repairs affect market day

Repair works at the Prince of Wales pub will affect its market day this weekend.

Live music will still be on during the evening on Saturday, June 8 but stalls from local businesses will not be there due to the works.

A tree fell on the pub’s roof during strong winds in March.

Diary

Today (Thursday, June 6): Love Marlow Community Festival, until June 16. Events happening across town. Visit www.lovemarlow.co.uk.

Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday, June 7): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com.

Saturday, June 8: Bourne End Junior Sports Club annual Sportsfest, Wooburn Park, Town Lane.

Marlow Remembers WW1 final exhibition, All Saints Church Hall, High Street, 10am-4pm.

Sunday, June 9: D-Day remembrance service, Memorial Ground, Wooburn Green, 12 noon.