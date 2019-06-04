SITE INDEX

Tue, 04
17 °C
Wed, 05
18 °C
Thu, 06
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Appeal launched after burglary in Marlow

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Police have launched a witness appeal after a burglary in Marlow.

    The incident happened between 8am on May 31 and 1am on June 1 when offenders gained entry to a house in Beechwood Drive.

    Investigating officer Adey Clarke of the Investigation hub based at High Wycombe said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43190164103.

    "If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved