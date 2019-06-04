Appeal launched after burglary in Marlow

Police have launched a witness appeal after a burglary in Marlow.

The incident happened between 8am on May 31 and 1am on June 1 when offenders gained entry to a house in Beechwood Drive.

Investigating officer Adey Clarke of the Investigation hub based at High Wycombe said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43190164103.

"If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."