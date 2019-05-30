Bucks community news (May 30)

Final legislation on Buckinghamshire unitary council

BUCKS: The final piece of legislation to form the new unitary council has been passed by government.

The Buckinghamshire Structural Changes Order sets out the details of the new council and how the current five will join up.

All county and district councillors will create a temporary ‘shadow authority’ that will oversee the move and be responsible for the 2020/21 council tax and budget.

The shadow authority comprises 236 seats, filled by 202 individuals taking into account those councillors who are a county and district councillors, and will run alongside the current five until April 2020.

At its opening meeting in the first week of June 2019, it will appoint people to relevant roles and committees and confirm the nominated members to the ‘shadow executive’, which will provide leadership.

The first meeting of the shadow authority will take place on Monday, June 3 at 7pm at Adams Park, Wycombe.

The shadow executive will meet on June 11 at 10am at New County Offices, Aylesbury.

More than 30 selections at town's beerfest

MARLOW: The fourth annual beerfest will be coming to the town’s football club this weekend.

More than 30 beers and ciders from across the country will be on offer, as well as a selection of craft beers and a gin bar.

The beerfest is held in the clubhouse and grounds of the football club in Oak Tree Road. Entry fee is £5, which includes a souvenir glass and beer guide.

There will also be a range of hot food and live music to keep visitors entertained. Acts confirmed so far include the Ricochet Blues Band and Wycombe Steel Orchestra.

It will be open 4pm-10pm tomorrow (Friday), noon to 10pm on Saturday and noon to 4pm on Sunday.

Visit www.marlowbeerfest.co.uk.

Free cruise on River Thames for over 65s

MARLOW: The Rotary Club of Marlow is giving over 65s the chance to enjoy an afternoon tea and cruise on the river.

The senior citizens’ boat trip will take place on Wednesday, July 10, where 150 mature members of the town will be taken on a free ride from Higginson Park.

Previous years have seen the group sail west towards Henley or east to Maidenhead.

Those interested need to fill in a form from either Marlow Age Concern in Glade Road, or the information centre in the library, Institute Road.

They can also contact rotarian Lance Slater on 01628 484323.

Spaces are on a first come, first served basis.

Countryside brought to life with paintings

BOURNE END: Explore the Chiltern countryside through paint at an art exhibition in the library.

From June 5 to July 1, ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ will showcase the work of Oxfordshire artists Jeny Sarreti and Trisha Scott.

All are welcome to the venue in Wakeman Road to cast an eye over paintings and greetings cards created by the pair, inspired by the colours of the Bucks beauty spot.

Visit bit.ly/2JhSFeq to find library opening times.

Prince of Wales market day

MARLOW: Browse stalls and enjoy a burger in the sun at the Prince of Wales’ market day next weekend.

On Saturday, June 8, the pub in Mill Road will be holding the summer festivities from noon to 6pm, with a BBQ and live music.

Visit www.the-prince-of-wales.com

Diary:

Today (Thursday, May 30): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

BBO Big Band plays at Marlow British Legion, Lock Road, 8.15pm-10.15pm. £8.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 31): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Marlow Beerfest 2019 (until June 2), Marlow Football Club, Oak Tree Road. www.marlowbeerfest.co.uk. £5.

Open mic night at Coopers, Meter House, Fieldhouse Lane, 7pm-11pm.

Saturday, June 1: Love Marlow community festival (until June 16), different locations. www.lovemarlow.co.uk.

Marlow market, The Causeway, 10am-3pm.