Bucks community news (May 23)

Online appeal helps build African school

MARLOW: A businessman on a mission to build a school in a remote Kenyan village has received a boost from the internet.

Facebook group ‘It’s a Marlow Thing’ has helped Marlow’s Duncan McDonald and partner Petra Boecker raise £10,000 towards the build, and sponsor more than 50 children.

Nandi School project is a charity started by Duncan – owner of All About Framing in Dean Street.

After a holiday to Kenya, he met a family and decided to pay the school fees for their three children.

“The power of the internet and the fact I could send money direct to the father’s phone made it easy and I knew every penny went to the family,” he said.

Self-funded, the project has seen four classrooms, three offices, a staff room and a library built, with plans for 10 more classrooms, a toilet block, kitchens and a well at the school, called Kipsamoite SDA Primary School.

A child sponsorship scheme was set up and things developed slowly until a post on It’s a Marlow Thing, a social media group consisting of more than 15,000 people with an affiliation to the town.

Duncan said: “Our initial post on It’s a Marlow Thing asking for shoes ended up with over 1,000 pairs being delivered to our shop, I couldn’t believe it.

“Later we put a post on asking for sponsorship of £10 per month to pay for a child’s school fees and a dinner. I was inundated with requests and we now have 53 children sponsored.”

The school is located in a village called Kipsamoite in the Nandi Province of the African country – which is not on Google Maps.

Duncan’s charity needs a further £20,000 to complete the rest of the school. Visit www.nandiproject.com.

Museum marks 10th birthday with new exhibition

MARLOW: The town’s museum celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party and the launch of its latest exhibition.

The event was attended by key town council figures and David Barber – the Queen’s swan marker.

Museum chairman Mike Hyde gave a speech outlining the history of the museum, noting that the Pound Lane premises are still a ‘project’, with the aim being to find a larger site.

The new exhibition – the ‘Story of Marlow’ – tells the towns narrative through the ages. A group of seven people from various organisations have worked on it for six months.

As well as objects and information panels, there are aerial videos of Marlow and stories of people from the town.

The Higginson Park-facing side of the museum has also been enhanced with a panorama of Marlow from the air.

During half term, from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, June 2, the museum will be open every afternoon (2pm-5pm weekdays and 1pm-5pm weekends).

Cllr Richard Scott appointed Marlow mayor

MARLOW: A shake-up of the town council’s leadership was agreed at its annual meeting last week.

Cllr Richard Scott was appointed Marlow mayor from May 2019 until May 2020. A new leader role was also announced, to be fulfilled by former mayor Jocelyn Towns.

Cllr Scott presented outgoing mayor Chris Funnell with his past mayor’s badge and thanked him for his service.

“The prime role for the mayoral post has always been and will remain a civic one,” new mayor Cllr Scott said.

“The workload has increased in recent years, so the transfer of non-civic duties to a leader will help to balance the workload between mayor and leader for the benefit of the town and its residents.”

Sutton Hoo subject of archeology talk

MARLOW: Find out what lies beneath the ground at one of the Anglo-Saxon period’s most prominent burial sites at a talk in the town tonight (Thursday).

Archaeology in Marlow (AIM) will delve deep into Sutton Hoo in Suffolk, the site of two sixth and early seventh-century cemeteries.

Speaker Jennifer Foster will particularly examine the pre-war excavation of the site and recent analysis of the finds.

She will also look at the rest of the cemetery excavated in more modern periods.

The talk kicks off at 8pm in the main hall at Liston Hall in Chapel Street. AIM members are £3 and visitors £4.50.

Visit www.archaeologyinmarlow.org.uk.

Service of remembrance for D-Day

WOOBURN GREEN: A service of remembrance for D-Day will be held in the village on June 9.

All are welcome to attend the service at noon at the memorial ground in Wooburn Green, followed by a reception in Wooburn Social Club.

In June 1944, Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France. The landings on the Normandy beaches marked the start of a long campaign to liberate north-west Europe from German occupation.

Artistic talents go on show

MARLOW: An arts exhibition is being hosted in All Saints Church hall in The Causeway from Saturday, May 25 until May 29.

The display – part of the wider Wycombe Arts Festival – is an annual showcase of Marlow Arts and Craft Society’s work.

Visit www.marlow artandcrafts.org/exhibitions.

Diary

Today (Thursday, May 23): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

AIM talk: Sutton Hoo, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. £3 members, £4.50 visitors.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 24): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Rock N Roll Jive Class and Dancing, RBL Marlow, Station Approach, 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. claytonsmarlow.com.

Sunday, May 26: ‘Swing time’ at the Prince of Wales pub, Mill Road, 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Cafe Del Marlow all day party, Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 2pm-2am. £5-£7. www.claytonsmarlow.com