Fire and ambulance crews attend scene in Wooburn Green following ‘false alarm made with good intent’

Emergency services were called to a ‘false alarm made with good intent’ at Wooburn Green yesterday.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (Bucks Fire) was called to reports of a person in the River Wye, off Town Lane at about 7pm.

The Water Rescue Unit from Beaconsfield, one appliance and crew from Slough, one from Windsor and an officer attended.

Firefighters wearing drysuits searched the river and bank, but nothing was found.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire said: “The initial call was received by TVP, who attended and spoke to a young person (aged around 10) who was convinced they had seen a hand and blood in the water.

“After a comprehensive river and bank search by crews, nothing was located. The water was just below knee height at its deepest.

“We categorised this as a false alarm made with good intent and then left the scene. We were there for about 40 minutes in total.”

For South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) a ‘life-threatening emergency, person submerged in water’ is categorised as their highest priority call.

SCAS sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.