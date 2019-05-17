Bucks community news (May 16)

'Bourne End girlguiding district calls for new leaders'

A girlguiding district is calling on new leaders to join the team – or risk losing units altogether.

Wooburn and Bourne End rainbows, guides and brownies are short of helpers to assist in running sessions and are appealing for fresh support.

Guide leader Claire Ellis said: “Two of our leaders are about to retire, so we desperately need to recruit more.

“At the moment every leader is running two units each to make sure that none of them have to close.

“We are aiming to keep Bourne End brownies going until December, but we do need leaders to cope with the amount of girls who want to join this fabulous organisation.”

Girlguiding offers girls activities and the chance to make lifelong friends. Activities include trips out, games and exercise sessions for girls across the three groups.

Those over 18 who can help on a regular basis are preferred, but current leaders say that they are happy to accommodate younger volunteers who want to contribute.

Lillian Newman, rainbow and guide leader, said: “We have parents who come and help when they can, but what we need is reliability.

“Sometimes people do not really [know] what they can get from it and although it is not paid, it does you a lot of good.

“You can really grow as a person as you get to see girls’ confidence grow in different areas, achieving things they didn’t think they could do.

“As a leader, you can see how they are growing, which is amazing.”

Lillian added experience is not necessary, and that all relevant checks will be carried out for those wanting to help without certain requirements.

“You get to make friends who are on a similar wavelength as you,” she added.

“You can improve your own self worth by stretching and challenging yourself.”

Visit www.girlguiding. org.uk/get-involved/ to express your interest.

'Jake Bugg and Kaiser Chiefs at Pub in the Park'

The wait is almost over for Pub in the Park, which will be held in Marlow this weekend.

From today (Friday, May 17) to Sunday, May 19, Higginson Park will be transformed into a food and drink festival with Michelin-starred restaurants showcasing their dishes.

Live music from acts such as Jake Bugg and The Kaiser Chiefs will also be on during the three-day event, as well as food demonstrations from with celebrity chefs including Tom Kerridge.

Saturday afternoon and evening tickets, as well whole weekend tickets, have now sold out.

Visit pubintheparkmarlow.seetickets.com/tour/tom-kerridge-presents-pub-in-the-park/ for more information on tickets.

'365 days of inspiration for breast cancer sufferers'

A ‘gift’ of inspirational messages for breast cancer patients has been launched by a Marlow woman who has undergone treatment for the disease.

Deborah Fielding wanted to give people going through the same experiences a ‘gift that lasts a year’ by launching ‘365 Days of Breast Cancer’.

It launched yesterday (Wednesday) from the Sunrise Ward at Wycombe District Hospital, on the day that mother-of-two Deborah had her last treatment.

The idea is to enter your loved ones’ details and a message to the patient will be delivered via email.

The 365 messages arrive daily offering a lift to breast cancer sufferers, including practical support and inspiration.

“I became intent on offering longer support to women experiencing this hideous time in their lives,” Deborah said. “What better way to do that than with a gift from your loved one?”

The gift costs £36.50, a proportion of which will go to Maggie's Cancer Centre in Oxford.

Visit www.365daysofbreastcancer.com for information.

'Library voted third best local attraction'

Marlow's library in Institute Road has come third in an award for ‘best free activities’.

Three other Buckinghamshire libraries have been voted as top family attractions by users of the family activity app ‘Hoop’.

More than 100,000 votes were cast by users of the app, designed for parents to find family activities in their area.

Cllr Noel Brown, Bucks County Council cabinet member for community engagement, said: “Our libraries are real community hubs and I’m proud of how well these libraries have done in these particular categories.

“It shows off what our libraries do best – offer a welcoming space for people and they are a wonderful, free-of-charge local attraction.”

'Ma Bessie to make return to Jazz Club'

Marlow Jazz Club has booked a return visit of its ‘most highly acclaimed gigs’ for the Wycombe Arts Festival.

Julia Titus – ‘Ma Bessie’ – and her six piece band will perform at the Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach on Tuesday, May 21 at 8pm.

Julia updates the songs and blues of the well-known Bessie Smith into the 21st century.

Pay at the door, but reserve a seat in advance on 01628 486571.

The festival is running until June 2.

'Art among the books at library'

A free art exhibition is being held at Bourne End library until Sunday, June 2.

The exhibition is at the venue in Wakeman Road and is open normal library hours.

Artist Marlen Lihou will be in attendance.

Visit bit.ly/2JhSFeq for information on the opening hours.

Diary

Today (Friday, May 17): Pub in the Park opening night (until Sunday). Higginson Park, Pound Lane. www.pubintheparkuk.com.

Rock N Roll Jive Class and Dancing, RBL Marlow, Station Approach, 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. claytonsmarlow.com.

Tuesday: Julia Titus at Marlow Jazz Club, RBL Hall, Station Approach, 8pm. 01628 486571. £12.