Driver fined for untidy vehicle in Marlow

A driver was stopped in Marlow today (Monday) after police found a 'dangerous' amount of rubbish in their vehicle.

A photo released by TVP Roads Policing on Twitter revealed a large collection of litter on the floor of the vehicle, including under the pedals.

The driver received a fine and points on his license.

TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "Stopped this in Marlow today. A tidy cab [equals] a tidy mind.

"This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals. Points on license and fine. Driver was arrested for an unconnected matter."