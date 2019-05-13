Driver fined for untidy vehicle in Marlow

05:52PM, Monday 13 May 2019
A driver was stopped in Marlow today (Monday) after police found a 'dangerous' amount of rubbish in their vehicle.
A photo released by TVP Roads Policing on Twitter revealed a large collection of litter on the floor of the vehicle, including under the pedals.
The driver received a fine and points on his license.
TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "Stopped this in Marlow today. A tidy cab [equals] a tidy mind.
"This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals. Points on license and fine. Driver was arrested for an unconnected matter."
