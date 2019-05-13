SITE INDEX

    • Driver fined for untidy vehicle in Marlow

    Driver fined for untidy vehicle in Marlow

    A driver was stopped in Marlow today (Monday) after police found a 'dangerous' amount of rubbish in their vehicle.

    A photo released by TVP Roads Policing on Twitter revealed a large collection of litter on the floor of the vehicle, including under the pedals.

    The driver received a fine and points on his license.

    TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "Stopped this in Marlow today. A tidy cab [equals] a tidy mind.

    "This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals. Points on license and fine. Driver was arrested for an unconnected matter."

