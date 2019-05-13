Police issue 56 fixed penalties for Marlow Bridge weight breach

Police were out enforcing the weight limit on Marlow Bridge today (Monday).

Officers were catching drivers of oversized vehicles crossing the bridge, which has a maximum three tonne weight restriction.

In total, 56 fixed penalties were issued to those who breached the limit, including the driver of a van with a fleet of portable toilets on the back.

TVP Roads Policing tweeted earlier today: "We were in @MarlowTC [town council] this morning enforcing the 3t weight limit on Marlow Bridge.

"We issued 56 fixed penalties to those who breached the limit. If you drive a van, check the VIN (vehicle identification number] plate for the MGW [maximum gross weight]. If it's over 3t, use a different route. We will be back."