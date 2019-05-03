Witness appeal launched after knife-point robbery at Flackwell Heath newsagents

An appeal has been launched following a knife-point robbery at a newsagents in Flackwell Heath on Monday.

Two men entered a shop in Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath, just before 9.30pm and threatened a man inside the shop. One of the offenders was wielding a large knife.

After shouting and threatening the victim, the offenders made off empty handed.

The victim sustained a small cut to the side of his body.

Detectives are looking to speak to anyone in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, particularly of the two offenders, who are thought to be in their late teens.

The first man is described as 5ft 7ins, and wearing a grey tracksuit and black puffer jacket with the hood up and tightened to his face.

The second man is described as 5ft 6ins and also wearing a black puffer jacket with hood up and tightened to his face. He is also thought to have been wearing black trousers and a cap, with the latter having a white patch or reflective patch.

PC Lucy Berry, investigating, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation in connection with this incident.

“We would be grateful to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may be able to help our enquiries.

“The men were possibly both wearing balaclavas and were hanging around the area for at least 20 minutes before the robbery.

"We also think they may have been in the recreational ground and in nearby alleyways shortly beforehand.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190128633 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111