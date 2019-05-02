Bucks community news (May 2)

'New bollards to be installed on bridge'

Replacement bollards are to be installed at Marlow Bridge to prevent large HGVs crossing it – just six months after new ones were put in place.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) implemented robust bollards – and lengthened traffic islands – in November 2018 in order to stop larger vehicles from crossing the structure.

The council says it has been ‘monitoring the use of the bridge’ to see how successful the new measures have been.

It confirmed ‘the new bollards have not prevented smaller HGVs from crossing the bridge, but have helped prevent larger ones.’

It added ‘it has been found that drivers of oversize vehicles have been exploiting the width tolerance, indicating that further width reduction is required.’

Work to install replacement bollards is to take place in summer or autumn 2019.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw said: “There’s no ‘one size fits all’ solution to this problem but we are working to make sure this iconic structure is looked after.

TfB added it will continue to ‘assess the structural capacity of the bridge to better understand its strength’.

Lighting renewal work is also going to be carried out, with new cabling required to bring back failed lighting.

There is no set date for this, but it is hoped work will take place overnight in summer 2019.

Signage in the area will be improved in 2019/20 to give HGV drivers warning of restrictions, and TfB will be developing a plan to replace a failed bearing beneath the bridge, with actual work set to take place in 2020/21.

'Danesfield shortlisted for 'Creative School of Year'

Danesfield School in Marlow has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Henley Road school has been recognised for the TES Schools Awards 2019, having been shortlisted for the ‘Creative School of the Year’ award.

The ceremony takes place on the evening of Friday June 21 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London, celebrating the commitment shown by teachers and support staff in the UK.

Danesfield headteacher Sarah Morgan said: “I am delighted that all the amazing creativity that goes into the inspirational teaching at Danesfield has been recognised with this nomination.

“I am incredibly proud of all the awesome staff here – I think they deserve to be recognised for their dedication in ensuring that each and every child is inspired to be the best that they can be.”

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “We had a record number of entries this year and the standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud.

“It is an extraordinary achievement to be on this shortlist.”

'Old Brewery voted 'Best Community Pub'

Marlow pub The Old Brewery has been voted Best Community Pub by judges of a national awards ceremony.

Publican Awards is a nationwide commemoration of the best pubs and bars, hosted by comedian Alan Carr at Battersea Evolution in London.

The Old Brewery, in the High Street, transitions from a bar and restaurant in the day into a popular late night venue, and is operated by Stonegate Pub Company.

General manager Indrit Bala said: “We focus a lot on service and relationship building as well as offering a friendly place where our customers can really feel they have a home away from home in the heart of Marlow. It’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts.”

Visit www.greatukpubs.co.uk/the-old-brewery-marlow.

'Cash boost for arts charity for the disabled'

Arthouse Unlimited – a charity which runs artistic workshops for adults with disabilities – has received £2,500 from a Marlow-based business through a monthly charity draw.

Marlow boutique Stocks was chosen at random in the Shanly Homes draw, and nominated the Surrey-based charity as the recipient of the money.

Stocks specialises in craft gifts and sells a selection of handmade products created by Arthouse Unlimited.

Manager Sandie Harrow said: “Arthouse Unlimited is creating marvellous products. I hope that Shanly Group’s donation will help them with providing support to talented people with disabilities.”

'Retailers stores set for expansions'

National retailer The White Company and local hair salon Haringtons have agreed new expansions in Marlow High Street.

Sorbon Estates has accommodated the pair, with The White Company – open in Marlow since 2010 – expanding its 2,000 sq ft unit by a further 1,100 sq ft.

Tamra Booth, managing director at Sorbon Estates, said that ‘these expansions are an endorsement of the appeal of Marlow as a place to live and shop’.

'No local elections'

There are no local elections happening in the county today (Thursday, May 2).

This is because of Buckinghamshire’s transition to a unitary authority next year.

The new Buckinghamshire Council will be in place in April 2020 and local elections will commence in May 2020.

Diary

Tonight (Thursday): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Rock N Roll Jive Class and Dancing, RBL Marlow, Station Approach, 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. claytonsmarlow.com.

Saturday: Marlow Market, The Causeway, 10am-3pm.

Sunday: Breast Walk Ever fundraising walk with Against Breast Cancer, West Street (full marathon), 9am. breastwalkever.org.

Tighten Up at Clayton’s Marlow, Bank Holiday Party, Oxford Road, 5pm-2am. £5-£10. claytonsmarlow.com