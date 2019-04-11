Bucks community news (April 11)

'Preparing for night trek up Snowdon'

A care worker will be joining his colleague in an overnight trek up Wales’ tallest mountain.

Jay Jeans, 27, (pictured) from Mill Road, and Marcin Michalczewski, 30, from Maidenhead, work together at Cliveden Manor Care & Nursing Home, in Little Marlow Road.

Dementia care manager Jay - who has a Welsh father - and care supervisor Marcin will be taking on the midnight challenge up Snowdon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society on Friday, June 7.

The pair will be trekking through the night to the 3,560ft summit of the mountain – with the aim of reaching the top at midnight – and making their way back down as the sun rises.

Jay, whose grandmother has Alzheimer’s, began working in care at the age of 19 and progressed to a management level role in 2016.

“The biggest challenge will be staying awake for it,” Jay said.

“I still do a bit of swimming so hopefully I should be in reasonable shape.

“It is coming up quicker than I was expecting – my family are really getting behind me and supporting it. I have a big family.

“I have still got friends now with this false impression that people with Alzheimer’s have a goldfish memory but we have got residents here that remember conversations they had with us a day before.

“It means a lot to myself and Marcin.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jayjeans and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marcin-michalczewski1 to donate.

To take part in the challenge yourself, visit bit.ly/2UMNKY4.

'Buckinghamshire councils share legal resources'

The county and district councils in Buckinghamshire have started the process of sharing legal resources, in the first steps to joining up support services for the new Buckinghamshire Council.

Under plans, the legal team at Wycombe District Council (WDC) and joint legal service at Chiltern and South Bucks will provide some key elements of the county council’s legal work such as property, contracts and employment from October 1.

An in-house team at Buckinghamshire County Council will provide its children’s and adults services legal work, since this is not replicated at district level, until all legal teams transfer to the unitary council in April 2020.

Officers from district and county councils worked together to develop the plans and will soon put forward proposals for a fully integrated legal service.

Dominic Barnes, WDC deputy leader said: “This is a really positive step which will make the most of the existing talent and expertise across our local councils.”

'Six wines to sample at Rotary tasting'

Wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample some of the finest tipples at a tasting event tomorrow (Friday).

The Rotary Club of Marlow is presenting the wine tasting, hosted by ‘master of wine’ Richard Bampfield.

Visitors will be able to taste from six wine groups and enjoy a mystery wine quiz and prizes.

The evening runs from 7pm until 9pm in All Saints Church Hall in the High Street.

Adult tickets are £10 from the Marlow Information Centre in Marlow Library in Institute Road, or through Rotarian Chris Kelsey on 07951 957901.

Proceeds will be donated to charities supported by the Rotary Club.

Visit www.marlow-rotary.org.uk

'Quiz nights raise £1,700 for charity'

A series of quiz nights held at Claytons Marlow have raised over £1,700 for charity so far this year.

Another one is due to be held this month on Wednesday, April 24 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm at the bar and kitchen venue in Oxford Road.

The quiz costs £3 per person – maximum of six per team – with all proceeds going to good causes.

Last month’s quiz raised over £400 for Buckinghamshire Mind and previous nights have donated to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Social Link.

A raffle is also held to raise further funds. Booking is essential; call 01628 488404. Visit www.claytonsmarlow. com/events

'Report right of way problems with online tool'

An online tool has been launched to report damage and obstructions to the county’s 2,000 miles of public footpaths, bridleways and byways.

The new CAMS (Countryside Access Management System) can be used to log problems such as broken styles, overgrown vegetation or fallen trees.

The system will provide feedback on progress and say if the problem has already been reported by someone else.

The tool is available at bit.ly/2U1lhcx or visit www.buckscc.gov.uk

'Steam boats history talk'

A talk will explore steam boats and their history on the River Thames.

Taking place at Liston Hall in Chapel Street on Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm, speaker Peter Finch from the River Thames Society will talk about the organisation’s aims and work done to date. Entry is free.

Diary

Thursday, April 11 (tonight): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. Call 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Call 07980 951544.

Marlow Archaeology Society talk: Monks’ Graveyard Excavation, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. Members £3, visitors £4.50. 01628 523896.

Friday, April 12: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Wine tasting, All Saints Church Hall, High Street, 7pm-9pm. £10. www.marlow-rotary.org.uk.

Saturday, April 13: Charity concert in aid of Alzheimers Dementia Support, 7.45pm. £10 ticket or buy on door. bit.ly/2WnJUBW to book.

Tuesday, April 16: Benn Clatworthy at Marlow Jazz Club, RBL Hall, Station Approach, 8.30pm. £10. 01628 486571.