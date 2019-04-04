Bucks community news (April 4)

'Community at The Bounty tackle fire'

The community clubbed together with buckets of water to stop a fire from spreading at a popular riverside pub on Friday.

Two fire crews from Maidenhead – in off-road vehicles – and one from Beaconsfield attended The Bounty at about 2pm to fully control the blaze, which started after a pile of twigs burning in an oil drum was left unattended.

The pub infrastructure suffered some damage, but staff and residents were able to stop it from spreading by using buckets of water from the Thames. One man suffered light burns to his arm.

Fire crews spent a ‘couple of hours’ at the scene, which is not served by any tarmac roads.

Watch manager Chris Havers, of Maidenhead Fire Station, said: “They [the pub] weren’t planning to be open that day but because people came to help, they thought they had to replenish them with a drink!

“We made sure [the fire] was properly out, but they did really well. It was big.

“We are seeing an increase in wildfires starting,” he went on.

“We urge people to be careful with their BBQ’s and make sure they are properly out.”

Landlord David Wright said: “We were burning some old twigs and refuse down the garden and had left it unattended.

“Something must have caught some wood and it caught the fence and trees – it was quite a blaze in the end.

“We had a few customers and they all came to our aid. We had 100 buckets going backwards and forwards from the river.

“We are a bit isolated over here so we all tend to rally round and help whenever something goes wrong.”

'Youngsters put debating skills to test in competition'

A competition aiming to improve young peoples’ public speaking is in full swing.

The Rotary Club of Marlow has been holding a series of ‘Youth Speaks’ events in the town, where teams from schools across the area have been competing for a place in the Rotary National final.

Youngsters present a subject such as ‘happiness’ in front of a crowd to boost their confidence and improve their personal speaking skills.

Teams of three from four schools recently took part in the ‘District Final’ at Great Marlow School in Bobmore Lane, the winners of which are now progressing to this Sunday’s ‘Regional Final’ at Great Marlow School.

St Helen & St Katherine in Abingdon won the 12-14 age group, while Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe progressed from the ‘senior’ 15-17 age bracket.

The public is invited to attend these events, which are free and include refreshments.

Phone 01628 484323 for more.

'Care home raises £1,000 for hospice'

A care home has been praised after it raised over £1,000 for South Bucks Hospice in High Wycombe.

The fundraising at Signature Care & Nursing Home Cliveden Manor in Little Marlow Road totalled £1,303, which was achieved after bucket collections and a Christmas fair.

Sarah Loveday, senior client liaison manager at Cliveden Manor said: “Our staff chose to be involved by spending the day at Asda, which not only added to our donations, but increased awareness for the fantastic work the hospice does locally.

“Our residents then decided they wished the proceeds of our Christmas Fair to be included in our donations.”

Visit www.sbh.org.uk for more information on the hospice.

'Talk on monks' graveyard excavation'

The next Marlow Archaeology talk will explore the discovery of a lost abbot at the Abbey Church and Cathedral of St Alban.

The Canterbury Archaeological Trust recently excavated there, uncovering two Norman chapels that were part of the Norman Abbey of 1077, and a brick-lined tomb containing the remains of an aged male.

‘The Monks’ Graveyard Excavation’ talk from Ross Lane takes place on Thursday, April 11 at 8pm, at Liston Hall in Chapel Street.

Pay at the door. Members are £3, and visitors £4.50.

Visit www:marlowarchaeology.org or phone 01628 523896 for more information.

'West Coast star saxophonist at jazz club'

A popular star guest will be at Marlow Jazz Club for his British tour later this month.

Benn Clatworthy will be at the Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach on Tuesday, April 16 at 8.30pm.

After being taught saxophone, Englishman Benn emigrated to the USA and has become a star on the West Coast jazz scene.

He is on tour with top pianist John Donaldson. Admission is £10. Pay at the door. Phone 01628 486571 to reserve.

'Litter pickers spruce up town'

A total of 40 volunteers took part in the Great British Spring Clean on Saturday as they tidied up the town.

Town councilor Suzanne Brown said: “I would like to thank all the helpers.

“We are hoping people will be more mindful of the litter they drop after Saturday’s efforts.”

Diary

Friday, March 5: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Rock n Roll Jive Dance Class and Dancing, Marlow RBL, Station Approach, 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5. 01494 486659 www.diddydisco.co.uk.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free of charge.

Saturday, March 6: ‘Getting started as a novelist’ workshop, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, Mill Road, 10am-5pm, £99.

Marlow Market, The Causeway, 10am-3pm.

Sensory Stay and Play workshop, Marlow Bottom Village Hall, Marlow Bottom, 2pm-3.30pm. £6.