Residents use well water to stop pub fire spreading

The community clubbed together to stop a fire spreading at the Bounty pub in Cock Marsh on Friday.

Two fire crews from Maidenhead - in off-road vehicles - and one from Beaconsfield attended the scene at about 2pm to fully control the blaze, which had been started after a pile of timber caught fire.

The fire did some damage to the pub infrastructure, but nearby residents were able to stop it spreading by using 'trickling' well water. One man suffered light burns to his arm, but no other injuries were reported.

The pub were burning off some twigs in an old oil drum when the fire started, and fire crews spent a 'couple of hours' at the tricky scene, which is not served by any tarmac roads.

Watch manager Chris Havers said: "They weren't planning to be open that day but because people came to help, they thought they had to replenish them with a drink!

"We rocked up and made sure [the fire] was properly out, but they did really well. It was a big fire.

"It is very dry now - we are seeing an increase in wildfires starting so we urge people to be careful with their BBQ's and make sure they are properly out."

The Bounty remains open today.