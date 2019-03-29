Bucks community news (March 28)

'Smart Tab parking sensors trialled'

Smart parking sensors will be trialled in Marlow next month.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) will be testing ‘Smart Tab’ parking sensors in limited-waiting parking bays across Marlow from next week.

These sensors are fitted into the road surface, detecting when a vehicle enters and leaves, and will be placed in each individually marked out limited-waiting bay, including blue badge holder ones.

The aim is to help traffic wardens check that bays are not abused. Sensors will communicate via wi-fi to units mounted on lamp columns.

Each bay will have its individual business rules, hours of operation and limited time restrictions programmed into the system.

The technology will provide data for on-street parking in Marlow, including average stay times and enforcement efficiency, helping the council make parking policy decisions.

The information will also help to know how bays are used and the need for defined bays and set time restrictions.

Residents and visitors will also be able to use the ‘Smart Parking’ app, which gives live information on parking spaces.

Cabinet member for transport and deputy leader of Bucks County Council Cllr Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham) said: “The new ‘Smart Tab’ parking sensors are an innovative idea that will be incredibly beneficial to our parking enforcement officers and the TfB parking team.

“While the residents of Marlow might initially experience some minor disruption when these are installed, I am confident that the benefits of this technology will be worth it.”

'Upholsterers to become part of 'local fabric' '

An upholstery furniture retailer is arriving in the South-east for the first time after Easter – and will be opening its first store in Marlow.

Sorbon Estates has agreed a 10-year lease with family-run business Arlo & Jacob – which is due to open after the Easter period – and will occupy over 6,000 sq ft of space at the mixed-use residential scheme at Windsor House in Spittal Street.

Harvey Roberts, commercial director at Arlo & Jacob, said: “Arlo & Jacob is now four years old and we are firmly out of the start up phase.

“Marlow not only meets our target customer demographic, but it allows us to become a part of the local fabric and community of both national and independent retailers.”

'Wheels for All cycling scheme peddles to new home'

A project providing cycling opportunities for every-one has moved into a new home.

Marlow Wheels for All is aspecifically designed programme operated by Cycling Projectswhich focuses on engaging children and adults with disabilities and differing needs in a quality cycling activity.

It moved into its new home at the Little Marlow athletics track on Saturday, March 16, three years after it launched at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

Ian Tierney, charity directorat Cycling Projects, said: “The support for the project from the cycling community has been outstanding. The Marlow Riders have generously donated over £10,000 from their annual Red Kite Sportive, which has helped us buy more adapted cyclesand train volunteers to help run sessions.”

Sessions cost £3 and run from noon to 2.30pm at Wycombe District Athletics Complex in Marlow Road.

To get involved, visit www.cycling.org.uk.

'Evening of jazz to fundraise for Alzheimer's'

A concert held next month will raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity.

The Woodhouse Jazz Band is playing an evening of music at Christ Church URC in Oxford Road, in aid of Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS).

Starting at 7.45pm on Saturday, April 13, all proceeds will go to ADS, a charity which offers guidance and services to help people affected by dementia.

Consisting of saxophones, clarinets and guitars, the group play both well-known music and the band leader’s own compositions.

Refreshments are included in the £10 ticket price. Visit bit.ly/2WnJUBW to book, or buy on the door.

'Collection for Mozambique cyclone victims'

The Rotary Club of Marlow will be holding a street collection this weekend in aid of victims of the cyclone disaster in Mozambique.

Club members will be on the streets from 9.30am until about 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) March 30, collecting money for shelter tents and medical supplies for the stricken African country.

They will be in the high street outside WHSmith, the Sainsbury’s in West Street, on Marlow Bridge and to the rear of Waitrose in Liston Road.

Diary

Friday, March 29: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second.

Rock n Roll Jive Dance Class and Dancing, Marlow RBL, Station Approach, 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5. 01494 486659 www.diddydisco.co.uk.

Saturday, March 30: Marlow Great British Spring Clean, Court Garden House, Pound Lane, 10am.

Tuesday, April 2: Rebellion Brewery Tours, Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, 7pm-9.30pm. £13: five drink tokens, £6.50: two drink tokens.