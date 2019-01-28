Teams sought for Mayor's charity golf day

Teams are being sought for the Town Mayor’s Charity Golf Day on Tuesday, April 30.

The golf day will take place at Harleyford Golf Club in Henley Road to raise funds for mental health professionals and initiatives in Marlow schools.

Teams will consist of four players – a ‘four ball’ – and the cost is £280 per team.

The maximum number of teams that can enter is 24, meaning it is on a first come first serve basis. However entries will continue to be accepted up until the week before the event.

The golfing will start at noon, with a three-course meal in the Pavilion Restaurant at 6pm, followed by prize-giving and a raffle also thrown in.

Town Mayor Cllr Chris Funnell said: “We need to act now to educate and support the young with mental health initiatives and embed them into their culture to build their resilience for the future.

“This event is a key part of my fundraising activity for the year.

“I wish to raise funds to support mental health professionals and initiatives in Marlow schools. I do hope you will support my efforts by booking a team or sponsoring a hole.”

For the first time this year, a ‘Frank Sweatman Memorial Cup’ will be up for grabs as part of the day’s trophy giveaway, in memory of a former town mayor who passed away last year.

Cllr Frank Sweatman was Marlow Mayor in 2003/04 and a keen golfer, prompting the very first charity golf day.

To book a place, complete the booking form and pay with a cheque or bank transfer.

Visit www.marlow-tc.gov.uk/Mayor393bs-Annual-Charity-Golf-Day.aspx to download the information brochure and booking form.