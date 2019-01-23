Pensioner dies after collision near Cliveden

A pensioner died in a traffic collision at the junction of Bourne End Road and Cliveden Road on Monday.

A red Volkswagen car and a blue Mini were involved in the crash on Monday at about 12.30pm.

The driver of the Volkswagen – an 85-year-old woman – was taken to hospital for treatment where she later died.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Fallon, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based in Amersham, said: “This incident has sadly led to the death of one of the drivers, and her next of kin have been informed.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to it taking place.

“If you have any dash-cam footage, I would also like to speak to you.

“Anyone with any information relating to this should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43190021713.”