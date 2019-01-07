SITE INDEX

    • Bourne End woman found safe following police appeal

    Grace Witherden

    Bourne End woman found safe following police appeal

    Police have confirmed that a woman who was reported missing has been found safely. 

    Julia Meek, 46, was found today.

    A statement from Thames Valley Police read: "We would like to thank the public and media for sharing our appeal for help in locating her. " 

