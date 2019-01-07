Bourne End woman found safe following police appeal

11:09AM, Monday 07 January 2019
Police have confirmed that a woman who was reported missing has been found safely.
Julia Meek, 46, was found today.
A statement from Thames Valley Police read: "We would like to thank the public and media for sharing our appeal for help in locating her. "
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
An allegation of a rape in Larchfield Road on Saturday has been withdrawn, according to Thames Valley Police.
The Nicholsons Centre could be transformed into an ‘open air’ shopping experience by its prospective new owners.