Appeal for witnesses after 19-year-old is found with stab wounds in Marlow

A police investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Marlow.

Officers were called out at 3.15pm today following reports of an injured man in Paget Close.

The victim had to be taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A large police presence is expected to be around the scene for at least a few hours.

The force has arrested four 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Marlow, on suspicion of affray and grievous bodily harm.

It is now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant David Mitchell, of Force CID in High Wycombe, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"I would like anyone who knows anything about this incident or who saw what happened to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 43180344752.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.