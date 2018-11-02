Proposals for unitary council in Bucks given the green light by Government

Plans to replace Bucks county council and four district councils including Wycombe, South Bucks, Chiltern and Aylesbury Vale with a single unitary council has been given the green light by the Government.

Services like bin collections, waste disposal, planning and roads will be brought together under one council in an attempt to increase efficiency.

The announcement was made yesterday (Thursday) by James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Bucks county council leader, Cllr Martin Tett (Con, Little Chalfont & Amersham Common), said: “This is a truly historic day for Buckinghamshire.

“The announcement paves the way for a brand new council, fit for the future, created by combining the best of both county and district councils. This new council will be simpler, better value and more local to our residents.”

However both Wycombe District Council and South Bucks District Council said they were disappointed with the decision.

A statement said: “The Secretary of State has previously stated there was a need to ensure broad consensus and we do not believe this has been achieved with the new single unitary district proposal.

“All four district councils, as well as many key stakeholders, firmly believe that the two unitary authority approach, based on the two different economic geographies in Buckinghamshire, is the best option for protecting, delivering and transforming the services needed both now and in the future. “

If approved by parliament, the new council is expected to be established in 2020.