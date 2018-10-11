SITE INDEX

    • Teenage boy dies in Flackwell Heath fear for welfare incident

    Kieran Bell

    Kieran Bell

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A teenage boy has died after police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Flackwell Heath last night (Wednesday).

    Thames Valley Police (TVP) attended Oakland Way in the village.

    TVP said in a statement: “Officers were called to Oakland Way in Flackwell Heath for a fear for welfare incident.

    “Sadly, a teenage boy has died.

    “The boy's next of kin have been informed.

    “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

     

