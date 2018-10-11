Teenage boy dies in Flackwell Heath fear for welfare incident

A teenage boy has died after police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Flackwell Heath last night (Wednesday).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) attended Oakland Way in the village.

TVP said in a statement: “Officers were called to Oakland Way in Flackwell Heath for a fear for welfare incident.

“Sadly, a teenage boy has died.

“The boy's next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”