Teenage boy dies in Flackwell Heath fear for welfare incident

11:09AM, Thursday 11 October 2018
A teenage boy has died after police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Flackwell Heath last night (Wednesday).
Thames Valley Police (TVP) attended Oakland Way in the village.
TVP said in a statement: “Officers were called to Oakland Way in Flackwell Heath for a fear for welfare incident.
“Sadly, a teenage boy has died.
“The boy's next of kin have been informed.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
