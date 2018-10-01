Staines man fined after waste is dumped in farmer's field near Marlow

A 23-year-old man has been fined after a large amount of building waste was dumped in a farmer's field off Frieth Road, Lane End, near Marlow.

Edwin Smith, of Clare Road, Staines, pleaded guilty to an offence of failing in his duty of care at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on September 12.

The court heard that in October last year, a large amount of building waste was found dumped in farmer’s field. Evidence found the waste led investigators to a Southall builder who had used an unidentified carrier to remove the waste that was fly-tipped.

Although he hadn’t taken proper details the first time, the builder was able to contact the carrier and ask him back on the pretext of quoting for another waste removal job. This time the builder took details of the carrier’s vehicle – which led investigators to Smith.

In court, Smith admitted that he had agreed to remove and dispose of waste from the builder, but then he left his two colleagues to complete the job – which resulted in the waste being illegally dumped.

Smith was fined £270 and told to pay costs of £1,030.

Wycombe District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Julia Adey, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "The builder in this case was instrumental in catching the person that took the waste away- but if he'd checked them out properly in the first place, it's unlikely that the fly tipping would have taken place at all.



"Illegal waste carriers can be stopped if we all carry out our duty of care by sticking to reputable operators. This cuts off the criminals' source of income."