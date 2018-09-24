Police seek witness to come forward following a rape between Henley and Marlow

Thames Valley Police is appealing for a specific witness to come forward following a rape and a sexual assault which occurred in a remote location between Henley-on-Thames and Marlow.

The incident was reported on Sunday, September 16 and a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this and separate incident of sexual assault which was reported in Reading on Sunday, March 24.

In the first incident, a woman who was asleep in bed in a hotel in Reading was sexually assaulted, while in the second incident, a different female victim was driven to a location between Henley and Marlow where she was raped and sexually assaulted.

Police believe the witness was possibly a farmer who spoke to a woman between 7am and 8.30am on Sunday, September 16.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Steve Fox, of Force CID based at High Wycombe police station, said: “The area is believed to have been somewhere between Henley and Marlow. This witness is urged to contact police, as we believe they may have important information with this to this investigation.

“This person can call 101, quoting reference 43180283696.

“I also believe there was a person walking his dog, and someone on a bicycle between these times on that Sunday who may have spoken to the victim.”