Man arrested in connection with incident where dog was shot with air rifle in Wooburn Park

12:09PM, Monday 10 September 2018
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with an animal cruelty incident in Wooburn Park.
On Tuesday, August 28, a brown and white spaniel was shot with an air rifle in the park
A 58-year-old man from Wooburn Green was arrested on Friday on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released under investigation.
