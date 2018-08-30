Man jailed for Marlow and Bourne End burglaries

A man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after being found guilty of two burglaries in Bourne End and Marlow.

On Tuesday (August 28) Vincent Trillow, aged 38, of Aveline Road, High Wycombe, was found guilty by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court of two offences, which occurred in December last year and January this year.

The first offence took place between 22 and 28 December 2017 in Bourne End when Trillow forced entry into a property and stole jewellery, an iPad and car keys.

Trillow then burgled another property in Marlow between 15 and 16 January this year, where he stole jewellery, designer handbags, currency and games consoles.

Trillow was arrested on 5 March and charged on March 22.

In his trial, which lasted two days, Trillow was found guilty of two counts of burglary and acquitted of a further two counts.

He was sentenced to six and half years’ imprisonment for one count and five and a half years’ imprisonment for the second count – the sentences to run concurrently.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Beck Brydon of the Investigation Hub based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and one that we will always investigate seriously.

“This substantial sentence helps show the impact of these crimes and how they are viewed by the criminal justice system.

“Thanks to the hard work and lengthy investigation, this is a great result and the sentence will ensure that Trillow cannot cause further harm to the community for some time.”